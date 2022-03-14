Easter on Parade not happening this year, plans to return in 2023

Easter on Parade won't be happening on Monument Avenue this year due to a lack of funding. The long-running "people parade" aims to return in 2023, according to organizers.

"Despite our best efforts, the Easter on Parade event will not happen this year. The good news is that things are starting to get more 'normalized' but the unfortunate news is that even though things have improved, there isn't enough time and resources to organize an Easter on Parade for 2022," Echelon Events, the organizer of the event, said in a statement and posted to the event's Facebook page. "We are very optimistic that we will be able to host the event once more in all its glory in 2023."

Easter on Parade is a beloved Richmond tradition where roughly 25,000 people don Easter bonnets and stroll down Monument Avenue on Easter Sunday for a parade of people, pets, porch music and family festivities.

For the past two years, the 40-year-old Richmond tradition was put on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Easter on Parade costs roughly $30,000 to put on each year. That money goes to police, security, street closures, staging, music and kids' entertainment, according to Jessica Corbett with Echelon Events.

In the past, the city of Richmond fully funded Easter on Parade, Corbett said. But this year, the city was only able to provide $10,000 for the event.

Next year, Corbett hopes to land corporate sponsors to help fund the event.

"This is one of the oldest events in Richmond at 40 years old. It's considered the event to kick off the festival season in Richmond," Corbett said. "It's fun, family friendly, it has dogs in bonnets, music. It's just a great event."