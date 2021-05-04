Ellen DeGeneres gifts Richmond-area UPS driver Anthony Gaskin with $10,000

Last year, a video of Richmond-area UPS driver Anthony Gaskin went viral when the neighbors in the Hallsley neighborhood of Midlothian threw him a socially-distanced parade to thank him for his service during a pandemic.

Then, President Joe Biden invited him to introduce Jon Bon Jovi at his virtual inauguration ceremony.

And now, TV star Ellen DeGeneres has gifted Gaskin, 53, with $10,000 to put toward his son’s college education, courtesy of Shutterfly. Gaskin will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. on WTVR Channel 6.

Gaskin has been a UPS driver for 16 years. He graduated from Powhatan High School and still lives in Powhatan with his wife and family. He has four children: a daughter, 15; a son, 18; and two adult children who no longer live with him.

You can watch the clip here: https://www.ellentube.com/video/ellen-delivers-incredible-gift-to-ups-driver.html