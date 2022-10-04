Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray,' filmed around Richmond, to be released Oct. 21

The trailer for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's “Raymond & Ray" movie, filmed around Richmond, has been released.

The Apple original movie will be released on Apple TV+ on Oct. 21.

Here's the film description from Apple:

"'Raymond & Ray' follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging."

McGregor plays Raymond, who is still coming to terms with the fact that his wife has left him. While Hawke plays Ray, the other brother who is a recovering addict and sometime musician who has been bouncing around from partner to partner. The two come together for their father's funeral and are told that their father's dying wish was for them to dig his grave.

Oakwood Cemetery, located in the East End of Richmond between Nine Mile Road and Stony Run Parkway, plays a big role in the movie.

The movie filmed in the Richmond area in 2021. There were several night shoots of Hawke running down the street in Jackson Ward. Film crews were also spotted outside of Quirk Hotel and filming around West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

The cast and crew also filmed in Fulton Hill, Church Hill, Hopewell, Petersburg and the Cartersville area, according to the Virginia Film Office.

When they were here, Hawke and McGregor hit the Richmond restaurant scene as well. McGregor and his wife took a photo with the staff of The Lilly Pad in eastern Henrico CountyVarina, which the restaurant posted to its Facebook page. Later that month, Hawke and his daughter Maya enjoyed a meal at Cul’s Courthouse Grill in Charles City County, which also posted a photo on its Facebook page.

The film has Virginia ties with Julie Lynn, a graduate of the University of Virginia and a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, serving as a producer. The Virginia Film Office said it has been trying to find a project for the prestigious producer, known for her work on “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Passengers,” for over two decades.

This is the second time Hawke has filmed a project in Virginia. In 2019, he filmed the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird” in the area. The star lived with his family in Richmond’s Fan District while filming “The Good Lord Bird” and said he enjoyed the city’s lively restaurant scene, swimming in the James River and watching movies at the Byrd Theatre.

Check out the "Raymond & Ray" trailer and see if you can spot any more Richmond-area locations.