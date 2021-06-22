Ethan Hawke's 'The Good Lord Bird,' filmed in Virginia, wins a Peabody Award

"The Good Lord Bird," the Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke that filmed in Virginia, won a Peabody Award on Tuesday.

The limited series, which debuted in October 2020 on Showtime, is based on the novel by James McBride and tells the story of John Brown, the famous abolitionist and religious zealot whose failed raid on Harpers Ferry helped spur the Civil War.

Told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who is mistaken for a girl, Hawke starred in the series as the madman John Brown.

"The Good Lord Bird" won a Peabody in the entertainment category.

"In Ethan Hawke's hands we get a wild history lesson that's fitting for our times," presenter Chris Rock said in video-taped announcement of the award that can be watched here: https://peabodyawards.com/award-profile/the-good-lord-bird/

"It's the honor of my life to accept his award on behalf of everybody who worked on 'Good Lord Bird.' It was a blessed experience," Hawke said in a video-taped acceptance speech. "It means more to me than anything I've ever worked on in my life."