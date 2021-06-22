Ethan Hawke's 'The Good Lord Bird,' filmed in Virginia, wins a Peabody Award

"The Good Lord Bird," the Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke that filmed in Virginia, won a Peabody Award on Tuesday.
The limited series, which debuted in October 2020 on Showtime, is based on the novel by James McBride and tells the story of John Brown, the famous abolitionist and religious zealot whose failed raid on Harpers Ferry helped spur the Civil War.
Told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who is mistaken for a girl, Hawke starred in the series as the madman John Brown.
"The Good Lord Bird" won a Peabody in the entertainment category.
"In Ethan Hawke's hands we get a wild history lesson that's fitting for our times," presenter Chris Rock said in video-taped announcement of the award that can be watched here: https://peabodyawards.com/award-profile/the-good-lord-bird/
"It's the honor of my life to accept his award on behalf of everybody who worked on 'Good Lord Bird.' It was a blessed experience," Hawke said in a video-taped acceptance speech. "It means more to me than anything I've ever worked on in my life."
The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and online media.
"For a rich and complex portrayal of a madman who would become a martyr, offered through the eyes of African Americans, The Good Lord Bird wins a Peabody," the Peabody jury wrote in the announcement of the award.
The series was produced by Blumhouse Television, with Hawke and his wife, Ryan Hawke, as executive producers. Mark Richard, who grew up in Franklin, Va., served as screenwriter and showrunner.
"The Good Lord Bird" spent over six months filming in Virginia in 2019, mainly filming on the State Farm complex in Powhatan, as well as places in Richmond and Petersburg.
Hawke lived with his family in the Fan District while filming and said that he enjoyed the restaurants, swimming in the James and watching movies at the Byrd Theatre during his time off.
"The Good Lord Bird" spent $32.2 million in direct spending in Virginia, according to the Virginia Film Office.
