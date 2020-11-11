Every night, this Richmond dog greets his owner by leaping into his arms - and a video of the pair has gone viral

After a long day of work, Richmonder Nick Krime comes home to a running, panting six year-old golden retriever - one that bounces into his arms, wiggling with excitement each and every day.
Videos of Krime’s dog, Riley, jumping into his arms made waves on The Dodo, a website dedicated to unique animal stories, when posted to its Facebook page in late October. Now, the video has amassed over a million views and shots of Riley's special trick have gone viral.
“A lot of people think that was trained but honestly, the second he was old enough and big enough to spring and jump that high, he started doing it on his own,” Krime said.
Staffers at The Dodo reached out to Krime through Instagram after seeing his videos on Riley's page. The website created its video collage with various videos from Riley's own Instagram account.
The three-minute video opens up with Krime arriving home with groceries in one hand - and catching a waiting Riley who runs to greet him with the other arm. Then the video shows the duo in their "together time" - doing things such as cooking, sharing a plate of noodles, playtime, watching movies, brushing their teeth and Riley again and again leaping into Krime's arms whenever he sees him. The video closes with the two getting in their pajamas and Krime tucks Riley into bed for the night.
Krime never expected his dog to gain the popularity he has. When Krime met his fiancee, Kaitlyn Easter, in 2017, Riley’s Instagram account had a little over 500 followers. He remembers bringing it up with her when they first met, saying he’s willing to see where this account could take them.
Krime started the account in 2016, and now, Riley’s been featured on countless popular social media accounts, commercials and even national television shows. Riley’s Instagram account - hdbrosriley, Riley the Golden Retriever - now has over 100,000 followers as of this week.
While Riley is Krime's first dog, dogs were always a part of Krime's life growing up. Krime knew Riley was always special, like with his jumping bit, and he wanted to highlight that. As Riley's account grew, the offers for commercials and TV appearances started pouring in.
News outlets such as CBS News, People, E! News, and Good Morning America have featured the pup on their programs. During that time, Riley made paid appearances on commercials for Carmax and Capital One. Riley is now working on an Instagram influencer campaign for a vacuum, Krime said.
About a year ago, Riley was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for her “Instant Mood Booster” segment. The 85-pound dog is seen hopping into one of Krime's arms while he holds onto a handful of groceries in the other.
“[Ellen’s] just sitting in her seat and has like Riley’s videos playing in the background,” Krime said. “... I was like OK, this is really cool.”
And just last week, the pup and his owner were featured on Good Morning America for his Halloween costume. Riley is wearing a sheet, pretending to be a ghost, while holding an orange candy bucket with his teeth waiting for his owner to plop in some treats.
When Riley is not being spotlighted, he serves as the mascot for Krime’s job HD Bros, a real estate photography company based in the Museum District.
Riley can do more than jump and dress up. He loves to cook next to his dad, like in one of their more popular videos. Krime says Riley loves to be next to his dad when he’s making spaghetti, which is now a family favorite.
Krime adopted Riley at six weeks, and have been inseparable since. He loves taking Riley out to Belle Isle, Brown Island and walking around The Fan District. Krime’s friends are used to Riley's constant presence, and continue to make note of it whenever they see Krime.
Almost everywhere Krime goes, Riley is trotting along right behind him.
“He really is my best friend,” Krime said.