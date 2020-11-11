Every night, this Richmond dog greets his owner by leaping into his arms - and a video of the pair has gone viral

After a long day of work, Richmonder Nick Krime comes home to a running, panting six year-old golden retriever - one that bounces into his arms, wiggling with excitement each and every day.

Videos of Krime’s dog, Riley, jumping into his arms made waves on The Dodo, a website dedicated to unique animal stories, when posted to its Facebook page in late October. Now, the video has amassed over a million views and shots of Riley's special trick have gone viral.

“A lot of people think that was trained but honestly, the second he was old enough and big enough to spring and jump that high, he started doing it on his own,” Krime said.

Staffers at The Dodo reached out to Krime through Instagram after seeing his videos on Riley's page. The website created its video collage with various videos from Riley's own Instagram account.