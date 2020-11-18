Extra 432 Legendary Santa tickets at the Children's Museum of Richmond on sale today

The Children's Museum of Richmond has released a final round of tickets to see Legendary Santa.

According to organizers, 432 extra tickets went on sale today, Wednesday, Nov. 18, for an extra 36 hours with Legendary Santa.

Earlier this month, 1,176 timed tickets went on sale Nov. 2 and were sold out in two hours. The next day, organizers added 708 slots for a total of 157 hours with Santa. Those tickets were snatched up immediately.

"We want to meet the needs of the community and offer the experience to families who want to enjoy it, but still do it in a safe manner," Danielle Ripperton, executive director of the museum, said.

This will be the final round of tickets that can be offered under the governor's revised guidelines for the coronavirus. As a museum, the Children's Museum of Richmond is following the 30% capacity guideline. Visits to Legendary Santa are falling well within those guidelines, with no more than 25 people allowed in Santa Land at one time, which also meets the governor's new guidelines.

"This is the absolute maximum of what we can do responsibly," Ripperton said.

Virtual tickets to Legendary Santa have sold out already.