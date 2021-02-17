Extras needed for AMC's 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' season 2, now filming in Richmond area

AMC's "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is back in the Richmond area filming season two and looking for extras.

Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting extra submissions. Filming has already started in Richmond and the surrounding areas and will continue through June.

Production is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series. Mandatory COVID testing will be provided by production. Testing will be required before any in person work. PPE/Masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all cast and crew. All extra work, fittings and testing is paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.

To submit for work as an extra on the series fill out all the required information at this link: www.KendallCooper.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Include current photos of yourself which clearly show your current hair, facial hair and build.

Also follow “Kendall Cooper Casting – RVA” on Facebook for more information and updated casting notices throughout the season: www.facebook.com/KendallCooperCasting.