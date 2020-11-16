Extras needed for Hulu series based on Beth Macy book 'Dopesick' and starring Michael Keaton

"Dopesick," an eight-episode limited series for Hulu based on Beth Macy's best-selling book, will start filming in Richmond in December and continue through May.
Michael Keaton is attached to star in the Hulu series. Rosario Dawson ("Kids," "Zombieland: Double Tap") and Peter Sarsgaard ("Shattered Glass" and "The Magnificent Seven") will also appear as series regulars, according to industry website Deadline Hollywood.
Screenwriter Danny Strong, co-creator of the Fox music industry drama "Empire," has signed on as the show's writer, and Barry Levinson ("Good Morning, Vietnam," "Wag the Dog") is slated to direct. Macy is an executive producer, along with Keaton, Levinson, Strong and others.
Keaton ("Batman," "Birdman") is slated to star as Samuel Finnix, a Virginia doctor with a big role in Macy's 2018 nonfiction bestseller that details the corporate origins and devastating effects of the opioid crisis in Appalachia.
"Dopesick" will be Keaton's first starring role in a television series since the 2007 espionage drama "The Company."
The Virginia Film Office was unable to comment specifically on "Dopesick" at this time, but hinted at several major projects in the Virginia area.
“We are excited that three projects are in various stages of prep and production that will put over $120 million into Virginia’s economy over just the next 8 months," Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said. "It’s also no surprise that this industry is structured to address complicated logistical challenges; thus implementing comprehensive COVID mitigation, testing and tracing protocols to execute the work with health and safety as a top priority."
"Swagger," a series about youth basketball based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, is back in Virginia and has been seen filming in Richmond's Museum District.
"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" on AMC is the third project returning to Virginia to film its second and final season.
Macy was a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than two decades before leaving in 2014 to write books. She also wrote "Factory Man" (2014) and "Truevine" (2016). All three books are set in part in western Virginia.
Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting submissions for extras to work on "Dopesick." Filming will start in Richmond with additional filming in the Clifton Forge area starting in January 2021.
The casting company is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series. Some roles include lawyers, executives, business professionals, DEA/FBI agents, sales reps, doctors, law enforcement officers, local townspeople, miners, bluegrass musicians and clog dancers. The casting company is especially seeking experienced coal miners and "interesting faces of all types," according to a release.
If you're interested in applying to be an extra on "Dopesick," visit www.KendallCooper.com/Dopesick.
"Dopesick" is expected to premiere in 2021.
With reporting from Mike Allen, The Roanoke Times.
