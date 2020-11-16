Extras needed for Hulu series based on Beth Macy book 'Dopesick' and starring Michael Keaton

"Dopesick," an eight-episode limited series for Hulu based on Beth Macy's best-selling book, will start filming in Richmond in December and continue through May.

Michael Keaton is attached to star in the Hulu series. Rosario Dawson ("Kids," "Zombieland: Double Tap") and Peter Sarsgaard ("Shattered Glass" and "The Magnificent Seven") will also appear as series regulars, according to industry website Deadline Hollywood.

Screenwriter Danny Strong, co-creator of the Fox music industry drama "Empire," has signed on as the show's writer, and Barry Levinson ("Good Morning, Vietnam," "Wag the Dog") is slated to direct. Macy is an executive producer, along with Keaton, Levinson, Strong and others.

Keaton ("Batman," "Birdman") is slated to star as Samuel Finnix, a Virginia doctor with a big role in Macy's 2018 nonfiction bestseller that details the corporate origins and devastating effects of the opioid crisis in Appalachia.

"Dopesick" will be Keaton's first starring role in a television series since the 2007 espionage drama "The Company."

The Virginia Film Office was unable to comment specifically on "Dopesick" at this time, but hinted at several major projects in the Virginia area.