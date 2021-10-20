Fall Line 'Trailblazers' wanted this weekend; scheduled walks will happen on sections of developing trail between Ashland and Petersburg

It'll also cross three rivers - the Chickahominy, James and Appomattox.

This weekend is a fundraiser, Gordon said. The project is funded by state and local dollars - the state has already committed $5.7 million for the project - and additional regional allocations may come from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, an authority created last year that provides transportation funding through sales and other taxes. Last year, the price tag was estimated at upwards of $150 million.

Seven different walking tours are planned, four on Saturday and three on Sunday. Participants can sign up to be a "trailblazer" during this weekend's activities and donations will be accepted. Those who wish to walk on several tours only have to sign up once.

Gordon said the weekend will also help those behind the project as they continue to plan and develop the trail.

"We're very familiar with what a trail in a rural area looks like," she said, "but a trail through some of your more urban sections...is something that we're not as used to."

The only section completed thus far is in Ashland, the northernmost point, which will be featured in a Sunday tour. The tour will start at Carter Park, off Ashcake Road, and go south along the Ashland Trolley Line.