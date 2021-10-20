Fall Line 'Trailblazers' wanted this weekend; scheduled walks will happen on sections of developing trail between Ashland and Petersburg

Tours and scheduled walks are planned Saturday and Sunday along sections of the Fall Line Trail, a roughly 43-mile stretch of trails for biking, walking and running in development that will stretch from Ashland to Petersburg.
Similar to the successful east-west Virginia Capital Trail, the Fall Line project will connect those north and south points through rural, suburban and urban environments in Ashland and the counties of Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield, and Richmond, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.
The Virginia Department of Transportation completed a study for the Fall Line project in 2020, which provided conceptual design and guidelines to steer local and state officials through development and construction of the trail. There's no specific deadline, though all of the regional partners through which the trail is located have committed to seeing it through, said Louise Lockett Gordon, director of Sports Backers' Bike Walk RVA program, which leads advocacy efforts for the trail.
The hikes will be led by Bike Walk RVA team members.
Upon completion, the trail will encompass a variety of environments and places. It'll highlight more than 20 public schools, four local colleges and universities, both the Virginia Capital Trail and Appomattox River Trail and lots of parks, including Bryan Park, the James River Park System, Falling Creek Park, Ettrick Park and others.
It'll also cross three rivers - the Chickahominy, James and Appomattox.
This weekend is a fundraiser, Gordon said. The project is funded by state and local dollars - the state has already committed $5.7 million for the project - and additional regional allocations may come from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, an authority created last year that provides transportation funding through sales and other taxes. Last year, the price tag was estimated at upwards of $150 million.
Seven different walking tours are planned, four on Saturday and three on Sunday. Participants can sign up to be a "trailblazer" during this weekend's activities and donations will be accepted. Those who wish to walk on several tours only have to sign up once.
Gordon said the weekend will also help those behind the project as they continue to plan and develop the trail.
"We're very familiar with what a trail in a rural area looks like," she said, "but a trail through some of your more urban sections...is something that we're not as used to."
The only section completed thus far is in Ashland, the northernmost point, which will be featured in a Sunday tour. The tour will start at Carter Park, off Ashcake Road, and go south along the Ashland Trolley Line.
Hanover County Administrator John Budesky said the Capital Trail has proved to be a regional tourism draw that has supported regional economic development efforts.
"The Fall Line expands this opportunity for the entire region," he said, and as the northernmost point is Ashland, "should be an asset to all of our existing residents and guests that enjoy biking, running, walking and more."
For information or to sign up, visit www.falllineva.org.
(804) 649-6945