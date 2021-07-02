Fireworks in Richmond for the Fourth of July 2021

Fireworks are returning to Richmond-area locations this year after many were canceled last year due to the coronavirus.

Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:15 p.m.

There was some confusion where the city of Richmond’s fireworks would be held this year.

Brochures for the city’s Festival of Arts program were printed saying that the fireworks would be held at Rocketts Landing. But that is not the case. There will be no fireworks at Rocketts Landing this year.

The city decided to host its fireworks display in the familiar spot at Dogwood Dell, but there will not be any entertainment or food vendors available before the fireworks show.

Seating within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater will also not be available for viewing the fireworks, as the city will be shooting larger shells this year.

The fireworks display can be viewed from the Shields and Swan lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the Carillon.