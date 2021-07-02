Fireworks in Richmond for the Fourth of July 2021

Fireworks are returning to Richmond-area locations this year after many were canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:15 p.m.
There was some confusion where the city of Richmond’s fireworks would be held this year.
Brochures for the city’s Festival of Arts program were printed saying that the fireworks would be held at Rocketts Landing. But that is not the case. There will be no fireworks at Rocketts Landing this year.
The city decided to host its fireworks display in the familiar spot at Dogwood Dell, but there will not be any entertainment or food vendors available before the fireworks show.
Seating within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater will also not be available for viewing the fireworks, as the city will be shooting larger shells this year.
The fireworks display can be viewed from the Shields and Swan lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the Carillon.
Many more fireworks and Independence Day celebrations will be returning to familiar locations this year, including The Diamond, Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and Goochland County, and there will be a laser light show with the Richmond Symphony at Henrico County’s Red, White and Lights.
City of Richmond fireworks at Dogwood Dell
Sunday
There will be fireworks at Dogwood Dell, starting around 9:15 p.m. Watch out for no parking zones around the area on Blanton Avenue, Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Idlewood Avenue. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake and Shields Lake.
https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec or (804) 646-5733.
Fireworks at The Diamond
Saturday and Sunday
Independence Day weekend with fireworks after the game. Get your tickets early; these games often sell out. Both games start at 6:05 p.m.; fireworks follow the show. If you miss it, the next fireworks night is July 15. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. 359-FUNN (3866) $8-$12.
Chesterfield fireworks
Sunday
Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July celebration will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Featuring music from The Deloreans, a 1980s band, and food for sale. All event traffic must enter on Krause Road.
Additional sites for viewing fireworks will be available in adjacent parking lots.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dark. 10300 Courthouse Road.
https://www.chester field.gov/4441/Fourth- of-July-Celebration
Red, White and Lights in Henrico
Sunday
Red, White and Lights returns to Henrico with a family-friendly festival followed by a concert from the Richmond Symphony and a laser light show finale. The event includes music, food trucks and roving entertainment from Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown, and Uncle Sam on Stilts.
Lawn chairs or picnic blankets welcome. 4 to 10 p.m. Free. Meadow Farm, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen.
https://henrico.us/ calendar/red-white-and-lights-2021 or (804) 501-7275
Powhatan Freedom Festival & Fireworks
Sunday
For the second year in a row, the Powhatan Freedom Festival will bring a family-fun festival and fireworks to the Powhatan Fairgrounds. 5 to 10 p.m. $20 per car. 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan.
Goochland fireworks
Sunday
Park and watch the show from the county administration complex at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland Elementary at 3150 River Road W. or the Goochland Middle/High School complex at 3250 River Road W. 9 p.m. Free. (804) 556-5854.
Fourth of July at Colonial Downs
Sunday
Head to the Colonial Downs racetrack to watch the fireworks from the parking lot. Food trucks will be on site. Lawn chairs welcome. Starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent. Free.
https://rosiesgaming.com/new-kent or (804) 966-7223.
Fireworks on the Appomattox
Saturday
Fireworks on the Appomattox is Hopewell’s annual Independence Day celebration featuring a fireworks display over the river at 9:30 p.m.
The fireworks can be viewed from Hopewell Riverwalk and City Park, 205 Appomattox St.; Hopewell City Marina, 1051 Riverside Ave.; John Randolph Medical Center, 411 W. Randolph Road; and various locations downtown.
Colonial Williamsburg
Sunday
Enjoy a full day of patriotic festivities, including public readings of the Declaration of Independence, musical performances and a fireworks display. Starting at 9:30 a.m. until dark.
***
Family celebrations
CarMax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter
Sunday
Enjoy free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the Fourth of July. There will be no Butterflies LIVE!, WaterPlay, live music or parade this year. Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue and decorate strollers and wagons. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave.
www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Independence Day Celebration at Pamplin Park
Sunday
This Independence Day Celebration will feature a costumed interpreter depicting George Washington, plus 19th-century games, a cannon fire salute, and a tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield where a battle on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg. $8-$15; children 6 and under free.
https://pamplinpark.org or (877) 726-7546.
Ashland Fourth of July Parade
Sunday
The Fourth of July parade is back in action in Ashland. Non-motorized walking parade starts at 11 a.m. at Henry Clay Elementary School on Hanover Avenue and marches to Hanover Arts & Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., for a patriotic pet contest, an apple pie contest and more. Free.
(804) 649-6151
