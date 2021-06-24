Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year in Richmond & more fireworks around town

Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:15 p.m., but there will not be any entertainment or food vendors available prior to the fireworks show.

There will be fireworks at Dogwood Dell, but there will be no entertainment or food vendors before the show. Fireworks expected to start around 9:15 p.m. Seating within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater will not be available for viewing the fireworks. The show can be seen from the Shields and Swan Lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the historic Carillon. Watch out for no parking zones around the area on Blanton Avenue, Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Idlewood Avenue. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake, and Shields Lake. https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec