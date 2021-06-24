 Skip to main content
Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year in Richmond & more fireworks around town
Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year in Richmond & more fireworks around town

The Richmond Flying Squirrels celebrated the 4th of July with a fireworks show, “Richmond together under the lights” at the Diamond in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 4, 2020. There was no traditional game because the Minor League Baseball season was cancelled. The City of Richmond partnered with them and TV 6 aired the program. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Fireworks are returning to many favorite locations this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus.

Fireworks will be held at Dogwood Dell this year on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:15 p.m., but there will not be any entertainment or food vendors available prior to the fireworks show.

Other fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations will light up the sky at the Diamond, Chesterfield Fairgrounds, in Goochland, and with a laser light show with the Richmond Symphony at Henrico's Red, White and Lights.

But don't look for fireworks at Rocketts Landing this year. Rocketts Red Glare won't be held this year, but hopes to return next year.

City of Richmond fireworks at Dogwood Dell

Sunday

There will be fireworks at Dogwood Dell, but there will be no entertainment or food vendors before the show. Fireworks expected to start around 9:15 p.m. Seating within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater will not be available for viewing the fireworks. The show can be seen from the Shields and Swan Lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the historic Carillon. Watch out for no parking zones around the area on Blanton Avenue, Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Idlewood Avenue. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake, and Shields Lake. https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec

Fireworks at the Diamond

Saturday & Sunday

Independence weekend and dueling fireworks after the game. Get your tickets early, these games often sell out. Both games start at 6:05 p.m., fireworks follow the show. If you miss it, the next fireworks night is July 15. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. 359-FUNN (3866) $8-$12. www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Chesterfield Fireworks

Sunday

Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July Celebration will be held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Featuring music from The Deloreans, a 1980s band, and food for sale. All event traffic must enter on Krause Road. Additional sites for viewing fireworks will be available in adjacent parking lots. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark. 10300 Courthouse Road. https://www.chesterfield.gov/4441/Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Red, White and Lights in Henrico

Sunday

Red, White and Lights returns to Henrico with family-friendly festival followed by a concert from the Richmond Symphony and a laser light show finale. The event includes music, food trucks, and roving entertainment from Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown, and Uncle Sam on Stilts. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets welcome. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Free. Meadow Farm, 3400 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen. (804) 501-7275 or https://henrico.us/calendar/red-white-and-lights-2021.

Fourth of July at Libbie Mill

Sunday

Enjoy fireworks at the Libbie Hill-Midtown community with music, food and drinks. The event is free, but reservations are required. Blankets and chairs encouraged. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 4901 Libbie Mill East Boulevard. https://www.showclix.com/event/libbie-mill-midtown-fireworks

Powhatan Freedom Festival & Fireworks

Sunday

For the second year in a row, the Powhatan Freedom Festival will bring a family-fun festival and fireworks to the Powhatan Fair Grounds. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $20 per car. 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan. https://www.598.events/

Goochland County Fireworks

Sunday

Park and watch the show from County Administration at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland Elementary at 3150 River Road W. or the Goochland Middle/High School Complex at 3250 River Road W. 9 p.m. Free. (804) 556-5854. https://www.goochlandva.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=632

4th of July at the Colonial Downs Race Track

Sunday

Head to Colonial Downs to watch the fireworks from the parking lot. Food trucks will be on site. Lawn chairs welcome. Starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent. Free. (804) 966-7223 or https://rosiesgaming.com/new-kent.

Colonial Williamsburg

Sunday

Enjoy a full day of patriotic festivities, including public readings of the Declaration of Independence, musical performances, and a fireworks display. Starting at 9:30 a.m. until dark. https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/explore/special-event/july-4/

***

Family celebrations:

Carmax Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter

Sunday

Enjoy free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for the Fourth of July. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

Independence Day Celebration at Pamplin Park

Sunday

Independence Celebration with a costumed interpreter depicting George Washington, plus 19th century games, a cannon fire salute, and a tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield which on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 6125 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg. $8-$15, children 6 and under free. 877-726-7546 or https://pamplinpark.org.

Ashland Fourth of July Parade

Sunday

The Fourth of July parade is back in action in Ashland. Non-motorized walking parade starts at 11 a.m. at Henry Clay Elementary School on Hanover Avenue and marches to Hanover Arts & Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., for a patriotic pet contest, an apple pie contest and more. Free. www.hanoverarts.org.

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

