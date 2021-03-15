 Skip to main content
Flowers After 5 concert line-up at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden starting in June
1 comment
Flowers After 5 concert line-up at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden starting in June

Flowers After 5, the weekly outdoor concert series at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, will start in June.

This year's concert season will be held in two locations -- at the Bloemendaal House and the Luck Garden -- to promote social distancing. Concerts are held every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. starting in June and running through September.

Here's the line-up:

June 3

Bloemendaal House – Love Redemption (American folk, R&B, gospel and rock and roll)

Luck Garden - Kenneth Von Kellner (jazz and blues)

June 10

Bloemendaal House – Abram’s Bridge (Bruce Springsteen cover band)

Luck Garden – Andrew McCarty, piano jazz featuring Allen Cole on clarinet.

June 17

Bloemendaal House – Hazeltone (roots rock)

Luck Garden – The Paul Urban Duo (blues, smooth jazz, country and '60s)

June 24

Bloemendaal House - Dead Letter Officers (early R.E.M. cover band)

Luck Garden – Haze & Dacey (folk-pop and roots-rock)

July1

Bloemendaal House and Luck Garden – Triple Crossing Jazz Project will split up into two groups (swingin' classic jazz)

July 8

Bloemendaal House– E3 (classic R&B, rock, reggae, funk, 80s, 90s, & today)

Luck Garden – Luke Bobbitt (classic rock, pop, country, Americana)

July 15

Bloemendaal House– Jay Brown’s Grace Street Seven (jazz septet)

Luck Garden – Rick Schaffer (alternative rock and roots)

July 22

Bloemendaal House - Jackass Flats (bluegrass)

Luck Garden – Ryan Phillips (lead guitarist of The Whiskey Rebellion)

July 29

Bloemendaal House – Antique Melody Show (jazz)

Luck Garden – Junior Wilson (acoustic guitar)

August & September: all performances at Bloemendaal House

August 5– Brass in Pocket (Pretenders cover band)

August 12 – Triple Crossing Jazz Project (jazz)

August 19 – Shades of Gray (dance band)

August 26 – Paul Urban & Friends (roots and blues)

September 2 – Whiskey Rebellion (blend of bluegrass, jazz and rock and roll)

September 9 – Dance Candy (hip hop and pop, jazz, funk and R&B)

September16 - The Original Elbe-Musikanten German Band

September 23 – U&I Plus Latin Band (Afro Caribbean Salsa)

Tickets, which run $8 to $14 and free for members, will go on sale at a later date. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. More information at www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

