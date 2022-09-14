Folk Festival announces Virginia Folklife performers, instrument-makers

The Richmond Folk Festival announced on Wednesday the performers and instrument-makers who will appear in the Virginia Folklife Area and Stage at next month’s festival.

For the first time, the Virginia Folklife Area is produced as a partnership between the Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities and the newly formed Center for Cultural Vibrancy. Performances will include a number of cross-cultural collaborations, including festival regular Danny Knicely with Bolivian master musicians Mario and Jose Oretea and their band Ouros, and a duet between Venezuelan Llanera musician Larry BellorÍn and bluegrass and old-time musician Joe Troop.

Other performers on the Virginia Folklife Stage will include Trinidadian steel drum master Josanne Francis, Richmond-based gospel quartet Ken Heath and the True Disciples, Northern Virginia-based Carnatic violin virtuoso Kamalakirin Vinjamuri, the Richmond acoustic blues duo Andrew Alli and Josh Small, roots-rock singer-songwriter Scott Miller, and Puerto Rican bomba featuring Tata Cepeda and Semilla Cultural. The Legendary Ingramettes, Richmond’s gospel powerhouse, will close the festival with a performance at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, Deborah Pratt and Clementine Macon Boyd, the oyster-shucking sisters, will be honored on the Virginia Folklife Stage in a ceremony Sunday preceding the The Legendary Ingramettes.

The Instrument Makers Workshop will feature 11 instrument-makers who build and repair guitars, banjos, mandolins, violins, dulcimers and more. The featured luthiers include:

Chris Testerman, instrument-making, Independence; Daniel Smith, violin-making and repair, Lynchburg; Dr. Dena Jennings, gourd instrument-making, Nasons; Karlie Keepfer, instrument-making, Sparta, N.C.; KT Vandyke, instrument-making, Bristol; Lisa Ring, guitar-making, Troutdale; Mac Traynham, banjo-making, Willis; Michael Brewer, guitar-making, Marion; Richard Maxham, violin-making and repair, Alexandria; Sophia Burnett, instrument-making, Boone, N.C.; Spencer Strickland, mandolin-making, Lambsburg.

Also, there will be an interactive outdoor exhibit featuring Natural Bridge fiberglass sculptor Mark Cline (known for “Foamhenge” and other roadside attractions), Richmonder Brently Hilliard, a musician and sculptor who served as an apprentice to Cline through the Virginia Folklife Program, and Sushmita Mazumdar, a storybook artist from Arlington. The craft area is organized by the Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities.

The Richmond Folk Festival returns to Richmond’s downtown riverfront Oct. 7-9, celebrating American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. The free, three-day event showcases music and dance from more than 30 performing groups across six stages as well as the Virginia Folklife Area and Stage and the Family Area. The festival is produced by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum, and the city of Richmond.