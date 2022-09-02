Free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Labor Day

From staff reports
Looking for something fun and free to do on Labor Day?
Look no further than
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden which is teaming up with Genworth to offer free admission on Labor Day.
All visitors will receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including admission to M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! The line to Butterflies LIVE! will close at 3:30 p.m. to make sure all visitors in line can see the exhibit.
Don't pack the kids' swimsuits, though. There is no WaterPlay this year, as the Garden is currently designing and planning a new WaterPlay area for the future.
"The Garden is excited to be able to offer a day of relaxation and fun with 50 acres of gardens, beautiful flowers, woodland paths and friendly people," organizers said in a statement.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. More information at
www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Top 5 weekend events: 'Wicked', Music at Maymont & Sistine Chapel exhibit
‘Wicked’
Now playing
“Wicked” returns to Richmond as part of the “Broadway in Richmond” series, marking nearly 20 years since the musical first took flight and defied gravity. The origin story for “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” follows the complicated relationship between a couple of witches trying to find their place in the world. Expect all the tricks to come out in this big-stage spectacle. Times vary. Through Sept. 11. 6 N. Laurel St. $42.50-$162.50. (800) 514-3849 or
altriatheater.com
Joan Marcus
Music at Maymont: Béla Fleck
Thursday
Béla Fleck has brought the banjo to just about every musical genre around, from pop to classical (we’re still waiting for EDM). With “My Bluegrass Heart,” the 15-time Grammy winner returns to his roots, picking it to pieces with old touring friends and new bandmates as well. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show begins at 6:30 p.m. 1700 Hampton St. $35-$65. (804) 358-7166 or
musicatmaymont.com
Jared Campbell
Patsy Cline Tribute
Friday
Go walkin’ after 4:59 to the VMFA’s Friday afternoon concert series aptly called … After 5 Fridays. This installment stars Los Angeles vocalist Staci Griesbach, who will be celebrating Virginia’s Patsy Cline with a jazz-infused tribute just days before what would have been the country legend’s 90th birthday. 6-8 p.m. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free (804) 340-1405 or
vmfa.museum
Courtesy of the event
‘Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition’
Starts Friday
Michelangelo’s ‘Sistine Chapel’ is headed to Stony Point Fashion Park with 34 life-size, impeccably reproduced frescoes. Education signage and audio recordings flesh out the immersive experience, which should take visitors at least an hour to complete. Grab a happy-hour Appletini and get a quick Old Testament makeover for the picture-perfect selfie in front of the iconic “The Creation of Adam” recreation. Located next to Pandora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Through Oct. 9. 9200 Stony Point Pkwy. $15.30 (child)-$22.40 (adult). (804) 560-7467 or
shopstonypoint.com/events
Courtesy of the event
The Amazing Acro-Cats
Saturday and Sunday
It’s a real underdog tale: Rescued and orphaned house cats claw their way to fame — touring for thousands, riding skateboards and even forming a band! The Amazing Acro-Cats bring their talents to the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, as they roll into town raising money and awareness for fellow felines that need a warm, welcoming home. Presented by Rock Cats Rescue. Times vary. $30-$53. 600 E. Grace St. dominionenergy
center.com/
Becky Plexco