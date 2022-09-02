 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Labor Day

Looking for something fun and free to do on Labor Day?

Look no further than Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden which is teaming up with Genworth to offer free admission on Labor Day.

All visitors will receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including admission to M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! The line to Butterflies LIVE! will close at 3:30 p.m. to make sure all visitors in line can see the exhibit.

Don't pack the kids' swimsuits, though. There is no WaterPlay this year, as the Garden is currently designing and planning a new WaterPlay area for the future.

"The Garden is excited to be able to offer a day of relaxation and fun with 50 acres of gardens, beautiful flowers, woodland paths and friendly people," organizers said in a statement.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. More information at www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

