Free admission to VMFA's 'Treasures of Egypt: Sunken Cities' for health care workers and first responders

Healthcare workers and first responders can receive free admission to "Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities" at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts courtesy of Gov. Ralph Northam and the VMFA.

First responders include 911 dispatchers, law-enforcement officers, professional and volunteer firefighters, professional and volunteer emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, and the Virginia National Guard.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy over the past seven months,” Northam said in a statement. “We are extending this well-deserved ‘thank you’ from the Commonwealth and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and hope those who continue to serve Virginia so ably can experience this special exhibition.”

"Treasures of Egypt" features nearly 300 objects recovered from the underwater excavations of the ancient Egyptian cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion. The exhibit is on view now through January 18, 2021. Tickets to the exhibit normally cost $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for children and students.