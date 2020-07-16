The clothing and styles of the Roaring '20s are going on view at The Valentine with the eagerly anticipated exhibit "Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond."
Like today, Richmond saw a huge amount of change 100 years ago in the 1920s. Youth culture was on the rise, women were entering the workplace, and Jim Crow laws targeted the city's Black population, just to name a few of the issues facing the time period.
"The original decision to examine 1920s fashion was made based on the beauty of the garments in the [Valentine's] collection and the collective fascination with the time period. With the new century approaching, it seemed like a natural choice," said Kristen Stewart, the curator of costume and textiles at The Valentine. "When researching the material, I was happy to uncover and highlight the decade’s many similarities to the present. COVID-19 and recent protests only threw the relationships into even more stark relief."
A total of 45 mounted costumes are featured in the free exhibit, including women’s garments, evening dresses and accessories, children’s clothing, a handful of men’s garments. Admission to The Valentine, including this exhibit, is free this summer.
All of the items are fascinating to explore, but Stewart picked out a few to highlight.
"In terms of 'fashion,' the three robes de style on view are spectacular and, for those unfamiliar with the style, an unexpected treat. We’ve installed them alongside a fashion illustration created by Richmond artist Sara D. November," Stewart said.
The robe de style was a style of dress that became popular in the 1920s. Characterized by a full skirt, wide at the side hips, the robe de style became a popular style for special occasions and was often the preferred silhouette for wedding gowns.
Stewart also pointed out "a few wonderful 'cloches' hat styles made or worn in Richmond" as examples of the many hat styles popular at the time, as well as shoes made by Richmond’s Seymour Sycle that showed how shoes responded to shorter hems and an early 20th century corset from Miller and Rhoads.
"Together these demonstrate how the new women’s fashions completely transformed the way [women] moved in the world," Stewart said.
The exhibit also includes over 30 items of sports equipment, games, photographs, artwork and publications from the period, as well as a bathing suit worn by Maggie L. Walker, on loan from the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site.
"In terms of evening wear, it’s all amazing to look at. And the stories associated with the wearer demonstrate how complex life in Richmond in the 1920's really was," Stewart said.
"Ain’t Misbehavin’" tells the complicated story of the time period through the lens of 1920s fashion. It opens Monday and runs through March 2021.
