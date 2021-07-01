'Freedom Constellations' are a 'new kind of monument' for Richmond at City Hall

Strandquist said that he met McBride last year when they were working on a mural together across from the Virginia Commonwealth University police station.

“When we first met, she was 13 or 14 and smarter, more creative, more passionate than most adults I’ve met in my life,” Strandquist said.

McBride, who has been involved with RISE for Youth, said that she wanted to use her art “to try to make a difference in my community. I want to fight for the people who can’t fight. It gives me a platform and a way to be heard.”

Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE for Youth, said she sees the "Freedom Constellations" as a “call to action.”

“We are laser-focused that youth incarceration becomes a thing of the past,” she said. “We’re advocating to change the justice system. To change communities. To make sure that all opportunities are available to youth. A healthy community is a thriving one where children don’t find themselves entangled in the justice system.”