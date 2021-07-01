'Freedom Constellations' are a 'new kind of monument' for Richmond at City Hall

Richmond siblings Ta'Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker, both 14, have a vision for what's possible in a world without youth prisons.
On Thursday, that message came to life outside of Richmond City Hall with the help of augmented reality technology that kicks in when a viewer hovers their phone in front of 160-foot-tall portraits of the teens. At almost 13 stories tall, the works, called "Freedom Constellations," are the largest public art installations on a municipal building in the country that use the technology.
The project, which calls for a world without youth prisons, is a collaboration between Performing Statistics, a national project based in Richmond that uses art to advocate for alternatives to youth incarceration; RISE for Youth, a statewide campaign that promotes alternatives to youth incarceration; and the city of Richmond.
“We must build a future where every young person feels unlimited in potential and unimpeded by the burdens of systemic racism and poverty,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at a news conference. “'Freedom Constellations' is a beacon shining brightly from City Hall in support of that vision.”
In 2020, there were 5,279 youths in detention centers in Virginia. The numbers for youths who are committed and youths detained locally have gone down steadily in recent years since the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice launched a transformation plan in 2016. In 2019, there were 6,407 in detention centers, and in 2018 there were 7,291.
But there is still much room for improvement.
Mark Strandquist, lead artist for the effort and creative director at Performing Statistics, said he has been dreaming of the project for years. The "Freedom Constellations" came to fruition at exactly the right time, one year after the monuments to the Confederacy were taken down, he noted.
“We view them as living monuments,” Strandquist said. “If we’re talking about a world where all youth are free, we want these monuments to be seen by the young folks in communities disproportionately impacted by these issues.”
At 160 feet tall, the banners can be seen from all over – from I-95 and I-64 and from communities in Richmond like Mosby Court, which is disproportionately impacted by incarceration, Strandquist said.
“These are exactly the kind of monuments Richmond needs in this moment,” Strandquist said. “They’re live. They’re not static.”
The augmented reality, which can be viewed on the northwest corner of Ninth and Marshall streets, will play a poem that McBride wrote with other youth leaders.
“When you look up and hold your phone to their portraits, your phone will activate an animation that will play their dreams of a world without youth prisons, their poetry, their words, their stories, ideas and dreams, will play in the clouds above City Hall,” Strandquist said.
Strandquist said that he met McBride last year when they were working on a mural together across from the Virginia Commonwealth University police station.
“When we first met, she was 13 or 14 and smarter, more creative, more passionate than most adults I’ve met in my life,” Strandquist said.
McBride, who has been involved with RISE for Youth, said that she wanted to use her art “to try to make a difference in my community. I want to fight for the people who can’t fight. It gives me a platform and a way to be heard.”
Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE for Youth, said she sees the "Freedom Constellations" as a “call to action.”
“We are laser-focused that youth incarceration becomes a thing of the past,” she said. “We’re advocating to change the justice system. To change communities. To make sure that all opportunities are available to youth. A healthy community is a thriving one where children don’t find themselves entangled in the justice system.”
“We use art in two different ways: as a mirror and a megaphone,” Strandquist added. “Some young people have been told through a multitude of ways – through the quality of their schools or their houses or the resources available to them – that their lives don’t matter or don’t matter as much as others. We use art as a mirror to show how powerful their voices are, how urgent their demands are and how beautiful their lives can be. We use art to amplify their voices, dreams and demands. This is literally the biggest billboard in the city. We hope that high school teachers, principals, city and government officials and ordinary citizens will see this is a future we can build together.”
The installation will remain on view through Nov. 30. The city will continue the project for the next three years focusing on different populations — people with disabilities, immigrants and the aging.
