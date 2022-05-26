 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Cheers' RVA Music Night postponed due to anticipated severe weather

Friday Cheers

Friday Cheers has been postponed due to severe weather concerns

 Courtesy of Friday Cheers

Friday Cheers' upcoming RVA Music Night, scheduled for this Friday on Brown's Island, has been postponed due to severe weather concerns.

A new date will be announced soon, Venture Richmond, organizer of the event said in a statement.

"For the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff we must unfortunately postpone Friday Cheers on May 27, RVA Music Night, with Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus. We are working to reschedule the local bands to play later in the summer and will keep you informed as to the new date," Venture Richmond said.

According to Richmond Times-Dispatch weatherman Sean Sublette, heavy, gusty thunderstorms are expected Friday and Friday evening with potentially damaging winds. Read his full forecast here.

For Friday Cheers ticket holders, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event, or contact Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days.

The Last Real Circus performed a live set in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Wednesday. You can watch it here:

