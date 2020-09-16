GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter will return for holidays with changes due to the coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GardenFest of Lights will return for the holiday season, although with some new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus.

The holiday light show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will run Nov. 20 through Jan. 10, 2021.

The popular holiday event will be held entirely outdoors with limited tickets, timed arrivals, online ticketing and social distancing throughout the garden.

That means that some attractions that typically draw a crowd -- like the indoor model trains, warming fire and music – will not be held this year due to safety concerns.

“Our staff and volunteers know how important Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is to the community,” said Kim Dove, interim director, via email. Shane Tippett, the Garden’s previous director, stepped down earlier this year.

“Although it’s a challenging time, we decided we had to find a way to bring the lights back, especially this year. We’re committed to offering the best display and experience possible given the challenges of COVID-19 and the Garden’s focus on safety,” Dove added.