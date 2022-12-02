GardenFest of Lights is in the running for USA Today 10's best holiday lights

This is the fifth year that Lewis Ginter has been nominated for the contest.

In 2019, GardenFest of Lights won the No. 2 spot, just behind Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.

Nominees are selected by USA Today 10Best editors. Other gardens in the running this year include Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colo., Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, Ohio and of course, Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.

Online voting is open until Monday at noon. Readers can vote once a day per device.