GardenFest of Lights is in the running for USA Today 10's best holiday lights

From staff reports
2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses
This is the fifth year that Lewis Ginter has been nominated for the contest.
In 2019, GardenFest of Lights won the No. 2 spot, just behind Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.
Nominees are selected by USA Today 10Best editors. Other gardens in the running this year include Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colo., Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, Ohio and of course, Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.
Online voting is open until Monday at noon. Readers can vote once a day per device.
This year's GardenFest of Lights theme is "Seeds of Light" and features millions of lights throughout the garden. If you want to see GardenFest of Lights in person, tickets run $8-$30 and must be purchased in advance. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave., more information at
LewisGinter.org.
PHOTOS: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden previewed the Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights, Wednesday 11/16/2022. The light show is open to the public starting Monday.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden previewed the Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights, Wednesday 11/16/2022. The light show is open to the public starting Monday.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
