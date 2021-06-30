Go-go, bluegrass, hip hop and tap: Richmond Folk Festival announces first artists for 2021

The Richmond Folk Festival, which will return live and in person the weekend of October 8-10, announced the first six performers for this year’s free, three-day festival.

Expect to hear bluegrass from Indiana’s Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, go-go music from D.C.’s Rare Essence, Irish music from Joanie Maddie & Cherish the Ladies based out of Yonkers, N.Y., the Nava Persian Trio from Albuquerque, N.M., Plene Es, a bomba y plena band that explores Afro-Puerto Rican percussion driven music from Florida, and a mix of jazz, hip hop and tap dance from Sean Jones “Dizzy Spellz,” featuring Brinae Ali, from Baltimore, Md.

Roughly 30 artists from all over the world will perform on six stages on Richmond’s riverfront for the Richmond Folk Festival. More artists will be announced in the months ahead.

Last year, the long-running music festival went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond, which hosts the event in partnership with other groups, said, “This year more than ever we find reason to celebrate each other's traditions and cultures.”

This will be the 17th year for the Richmond Folk Festival, which typically draws between 150,000 to 200,000 people over three days.