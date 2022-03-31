Greek Festival canceled for third year; Lebanese Food Festival to return

The Richmond Greek Festival will not be returning in May or June this year, due to supply chain limitations and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to festival organizers.

One of the most popular festivals in Richmond, the Greek Festival has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws more than 30,000 people to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the West End.

“We completely understand the disappointment in the change to the festival — we are disappointed as well,” organizers posted to the event’s Facebook page on Thursday. “There is truly so much that goes into the planning for this large event that is impacted by many factors already in 2022.”

Organizers cited supply chain issues and rising costs, which they began experiencing in January.

“Due to supply chain limitations, we were faced with shortages and large price increases that have been difficult to navigate,” organizers posted.

Most of the Greek Festival is run by volunteers, who typically begin cooking homemade dishes for the festival as early as February. But the festival cited a lack of volunteers this year, as the majority of their volunteer base is older and needs to be more cautious about health concerns.

“We are so honored that the Richmond community loves our festival so much. The festival is our single largest fundraising event for our Cathedral and we have certainly felt the impacts of not being able to hold it for the last few years,” organizers posted to Facebook.

In the past, the festival has given away $5,000 a day to various charities such as Richmond Friends of the Homeless and the Autism Society Central Virginia.

There will be a Richmond Mini-Greek Festival from Sept. 22-24 that will include a drive-thru and seated dining inside.

Organizers hope to bring back the full, outdoor festival in June 2023.

Check out their website and social media for more updates.

***

On the bright side, the Lebanese Food Festival will be returning to Glen Allen this year after a two-year hiatus.

The Lebanese festival will be held May 13-15 at St. Anthony Maronite Church, 4611 Sadler Road, in Glen Allen.

Roughly 30,000 people attend the food festival every year for homemade Mediterranean food like stuffed grape leaves and shish kabobs and to watch traditional Lebanese music and dancing.

For a full menu, check out the Lebanese Food Festival website at www.lebanesefoodfestival.com.