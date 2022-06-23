Guide to Richmond-area farmers markets: Where to get the best donuts, produce, fresh meats & more

June means that local produce and the farmers markets where you can score it are in full swing. There are different markets with different vibes all across town.

We’ve rounded up a list of those in the Richmond area for every shopping preference.

***

If you want to impress out-of-town guests: RVA Big Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road. https://www.growrva.com/rvabigmkt

One of the area’s largest markets, the RVA Big Market sprawls through Bryan Park with a wide range of produce, prepared foods, makers and more. You’ll also find a large selection of coffees, breakfast sandwiches, foods from diverse cultures, and baked goods, making it a perfect place for showing visitors all the treats the Richmond area has to offer.

Vendors not to miss:

Village Garden, for fantastic tomatoes, peppers and spice grinders.

Kitchenette, for locally made bagels topped with endless varieties of cream cheese, microgreens and fresh herbs.

Tempered Coffee, for an innovative coffee blend in compostable, portable pouches to fuel your summer outdoor adventures.

***

If you are an early riser: Farmers Market @ St. Stephen’s, 6000 Grove Ave., 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, https://www.ststephensrva.org/community/farmers-market/

The market at St. Stephen’s Church near Libbie and Grove avenues is one of two area markets that start early, at 8 a.m., and although it occupies a small parking lot footprint, it’s packed with vendors, making it easy to check off almost your entire shopping list with local goods.

Vendors not to miss:

Broadfork Farm, for certified naturally grown vegetables and delicious organic, naturally leavened hearth-baked bread.

The Mayor Meats, for artisan locally made sausage — Portuguese linguica is one of our favorites — and hot breakfast sandwiches served on locally made Fat Rabbit English muffins.

Oro, for handmade artisan pastas with varieties such as Virginia red wheat radiatorre and porcini mushroom bucatini.

***

If you want a streamlined shopping loop: West End Farmers Market, Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Road, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, https://www.westendfarmersmarket.com/

Tucked behind Discovery United Methodist Church, the West End Farmers Market showcases a nice range of meat, produce, bath and body products, baked goods and sauces in an easy loop for streamlined shopping.

There’s also ample parking, making for an easy get-in, get-out situation.

Vendors not to miss:

Larry’s High Kick Pimento Cheese, for a creamy, flavor-packed spin on the Southern treat.

Lewis Cattle Co., for locally raised beef that’s free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics.

SouperChefG’s Homemade Soups, for a rotating selection of freshly made hot and cold soups that are dangerously delicious. Favorites include indulgent mushroom and brie, he-crab soup made with all male crabs, and Caribbean black bean soup with a pleasing punch of pineapple.

***

If you like to party late on weekend nights: South of the James Market, Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, https://www.growrva.com/sojmarket

Note that this market now takes place on Sundays, and it starts a little later, giving those who like to sleep in a better browsing window.

This market has been steadily growing over the past year and features a solid selection of produce, gift items, meat, and even music while you shop.

Vendors not to miss:

Caromont Farm, for artisan goat cheese made in Esmont — the truffle chevre is a stunner.

Odyssey Chocolate, for two-ingredient chocolate bars with beans from all over the world.

First Stop Donuts, for warm, ready-to-devour cider doughnuts that just might hit the spot with some Column 15 nitro cold-brew coffee after a late night.

***

If you like to shop on Sunday: Carytown Farmers Market, City Stadium, 3201 Maple Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, https://www.carytownmarket.com/

This market boasts ample parking, an easy location and a relaxed vibe with a four-hour shopping window.

Stop by on the last Sunday of each month for an open bluegrass jam while you browse.

Vendors not to miss:

Mama & Papa’s Family Bakery, for homemade cookies, cakes and hand pies with regular, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Heart N Soul, for homemade focaccia, handmade bagels and other gourmet goods from a professional chef.

Fleur-de-lis Farms, for European-style flavored butters in rotating flavors, soft cheese, eggs and sustainable chicken.

***

If you spend weekends at the river: Birdhouse Farmers Market, 1507 Grayland Ave., 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, https://birdhousefarmersmarket.org

Yes, there are a few farmers markets on weekdays!

The Birdhouse market offers an easy and extensive online preordering system that allows you to reserve your produce, baked goods and prepared foods ahead, but you can also show up and shop in person.

Vendors not to miss:

Curds and Whey RVA, for homemade Italian specialties, including fresh mozzarella and flavorful marinated peppers.

Ryba’s Frozen Pierogi, for chef-crafted takes on the classic Polish meal staple.

Cabbage Hill Farm, for microgreens, six kinds of pesto, chevre spreads, smoked tomatoes and chipotles.

***

If you like shopping in the shade: Lakeside Farmers’ Market, 6110 Lakeside Ave., 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, http://www.lakesidefarmersmarket.net

If you prefer shopping without the sun beating down on you, head to Lakeside where you’ll find covered vendors and even an indoor shopping area.

With lots of vendors for candles, scrubs and other items, it’s also a great stop if you need a homemade gift.

Vendors not to miss:

Forever Foods Farm, for small batch berries and produce, such as tart cherries, goumi berries, juneberries and black raspberries, quail eggs and fresh nettle greens. There are also dried berries, strawberry powder, tea blends and even pet treats.

Twisted Carrot Farm, for pickled veggies, herbs, sauces and baked goods, like lemon lavender cookies.

Lakeside’s Tiny Acre, for sustainably produced vegetables, including microgreens, lettuces, radishes and more.

***

If you want space to spread out: Dorey Park Farmers Market, 2999 Darbytown Road, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, https://www.doreyparkfarmersmarket.org

Organized across a sprawling lawn, Dorey Park Farmers Market provides ample room to browse the numerous vendors.

Also, stop by in the evening on the second Saturday of each month for a concert series benefiting the market.

Vendors not to miss:

Mary’s Empanadas, for traditional Chilean empanadas that are big and filling, served with a zesty jalapeño sauce.

AmberJayCakes, for indulgent single-serve cakes in flavors such as strawberry shortcake and chocolate overload.

Virginia Brittle, for six varieties of addicting brittle, including nut-free apple and vegan varieties. We are big fans of cashew.

***

If you need produce before the weekend: Farmers Market at Urban Farmhouse Midlothian, 13849 Coalfield Place, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Head to Urban Farmhouse Midlothian on Wednesday for a midweek produce pick-me-up with live music.

Vendors not to miss:

Hill and River Collection candles, for Virginia-themed scents, such as Richmonders Love Richmond and Sandbridge Beach House.

Swann’s End Flowers, for fresh and dried arrangements grown on a family farm.

Theriot Market, for jams and jellies with Cajun flair — try Lagniappe Pineapple Jam or Gris Gris Kiwi to mix up your everyday toast.