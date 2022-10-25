Halloween on Hanover is happening this year

Halloween on Hanover, the popular trick-or-treating spot in Richmond’s Fan District, is back on this year, complete with street closures.

Roughly 50% to 70% of houses on Hanover Ave. are planning to be decorated and hand out candy on Halloween, according to neighbors.

Hanover Avenue will be closed to traffic in the 1900 block of Hanover Street between Granby and Meadow streets from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“From what I hear, folks are excited and new neighbors are also getting in on the fun,” Theodora Miller at 2117 Hanover Ave. said via email.

Miller and her family decorate their home every year for Halloween and this year are planning a “Scooby Doo” theme. In the past, the Miller family has done over-the-top decorations set the them of “Wizard of Oz,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story."

Pre-pandemic, the event would draw between 10,000 to 20,000 visitors on Halloween for the decorations and trick-or-treating. In 2016, The Wall Street Journal even named Halloween on Hanover one of the best places to trick or treat. The neighborhood-led event has been held for over 40 years.

In 2020, Halloween on Hanover was canceled. Last year, the event resurfaced, although not with any street closures.

Homeowners typically stock up on thousands of pieces of candy to hand out on Halloween.

***

All the Saints Theater Company is also hosting its 17th annual Halloween Parade in Oregon Hill.

The popular Day of the Dead-type parade features larger-than-life puppets, stilt walkers, a zombie string band and people in costume in a walking parade. The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Laurel and Main streets across from the Altria Theater and will work its way through the Oregon Hill neighborhood.

The parade serves as a form of radical street theater to promote social justice. This year's theme is “A funeral march for the Supreme Court.”

For the past few years, All the Saints has hosted a GoFundMe to help cover parade materials and costs. This year, the GoFundMe has raised over $3,600. All the Saints is also selling merchandise like a Halloween Parade t-shirt to help raise funds.

“This years going to be nothing but celebration, amazing music, and the sweet smell of truth, mortality, and community in the air! We honor the dead and believe in the peoples art!” All the Saints posted to its Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more places in the city of Richmond to trick-or-treat, favorite spots include West Avenue in the Fan, Seminary Avenue in North Side, New Kent Avenue in Westover Hills and Oregon Hill, just to name a few.