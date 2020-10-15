Halloween trick-or-treating isn’t canceled in Richmond and surrounding counties, but it’s not recommended

Trick-or-treating isn’t canceled in the Richmond area and surrounding counties this year, but it’s not recommended, at least by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC released Halloween guidelines last month, saying that traditional door to door trick-or-treating is high risk and should be avoided. The Virginia Department of Health is also discouraging trick-or-treating this year and deems the activity high risk.
Localities in at least 37 states have canceled various Halloween events, including Halloween parades in Delaware, New Jersey, Nevada, Massachusetts and New York, but trick-or-treating has largely been left alone, though discouraged in many places. Locally, most surrounding counties in Richmond are leaving trick-or-treating decisions up to individuals.
“Henrico County trusts the judgment of its residents and does not regulate Halloween,” Ben Sheppard, a spokesperson for the county, said. “Residents are encouraged to review CDC guidelines and participate in Halloween-related activities based on their personal level of comfort.”
In Chesterfield, the county issued a similar statement, asking residents to use their best judgment in regards to trick-or-treating and to use proper safety protocols, including proper social distancing, wearing a facial covering and washing hands frequently.
Experts stress that Halloween masks do not offer the same protection as face masks and shouldn’t be used as a stand-in.
In Hanover, officials said they are monitoring and evaluating CDC and Health Department recommendations, but have not made any statements regarding Halloween trick-or-treating this year.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also stated that trick or treating isn't cancelled in the city, although he recommends residents to use their best judgement and stay at home.
“This Halloween will not be like Halloween’s of the past. This is Halloween during a pandemic,” Stoney said at a scheduled COVID briefing two weeks ago. “The VDH has published guidance for Halloween events and I expect everyone in our city to act in accordance with those guidelines." He urged residents to "put safety first" and said, "I think it will be best to stay home on Halloween. That's what I'll be doing."
Halloween on Hanover, the popular trick-or-treating event in the Fan District that typically draws 10,000 to 20,000 people, is canceled this year. Trick or treating on West Avenue and in the Carver neighborhood have also been canceled, according to Stoney.
According to the CDC, going to indoor haunted houses and going on hay rides is also considered high risk.
Many local pumpkin patches like Ashland Berry Farm and Gallmeyer Farms, however, have been hosting their traditional Halloween activities such as haunted houses and hayrides, although guests are encouraged to wear masks.
“Outdoors is best, but you do want to keep away from crowds,” Dr. Richard Wenzel, infectious diseases epidemiologist at VCU Health, said.
With trick-or-treating, hay rides and pumpkin patches, he said, try to avoid clustering and to always keep six to ten feet away from other people. With trick or treating especially, avoid clustering at one person’s house.
“You don’t know if you’ll be coming into contact with people who might be infected at the household,” Dr. Wenzel said.
If you do decide to trick-or-treat, he said, “Keep away from crowds, wear a face mask, and wash your hands often. If you have a child who might be at greater risk of complications [from COVID-19], you have to ask yourself, do I really want the risk?”
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran