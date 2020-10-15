Halloween trick-or-treating isn’t canceled in Richmond and surrounding counties, but it’s not recommended

Experts stress that Halloween masks do not offer the same protection as face masks and shouldn’t be used as a stand-in.

In Hanover, officials said they are monitoring and evaluating CDC and Health Department recommendations, but have not made any statements regarding Halloween trick-or-treating this year.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also stated that trick or treating isn't cancelled in the city, although he recommends residents to use their best judgement and stay at home.

“This Halloween will not be like Halloween’s of the past. This is Halloween during a pandemic,” Stoney said at a scheduled COVID briefing two weeks ago. “The VDH has published guidance for Halloween events and I expect everyone in our city to act in accordance with those guidelines." He urged residents to "put safety first" and said, "I think it will be best to stay home on Halloween. That's what I'll be doing."

Halloween on Hanover, the popular trick-or-treating event in the Fan District that typically draws 10,000 to 20,000 people, is canceled this year. Trick or treating on West Avenue and in the Carver neighborhood have also been canceled, according to Stoney.

According to the CDC, going to indoor haunted houses and going on hay rides is also considered high risk.