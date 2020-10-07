Hanover Avenue residents look to replace lost joy following Halloween cancellation

They already have their costumes planned. Dill's daughter, Georgia, will be Belle. Her husband will be the Beast. Dill will finish out the Disney line up as Mrs. Potts.

***

Jody Pozen and Melanie Ziff have decided to create a distraction.

Last week, the friends sat on Ziff's front porch in the 2400 block of Hanover Ave. Ziff bounced her six-month old baby, Max, on her lap. She has another child, a two-year-old named Lila. Ziff and Pozen's kids are both not old enough for trick-or-treating yet.

Regardless, Ziff and her husband have joined in on the fun since they moved there six years ago. They knew when they moved to the street Halloween was a given and have pulled out decorations from their basement to decorate the house the same way every year since they moved to the block in 2014 and their current house in 2016.

The Ziffs usually do a Peanuts theme and dress up as characters from the show. Their house turned into Snoopy's.

This year, Ziff and Pozen planned a trip specifically to get away for that weekend. They'll head to Charlottesville and stay in an Airbnb. They said they might do something Halloween-esque.