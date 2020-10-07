Hanover Avenue residents look to replace lost joy following Halloween cancellation

A blue street sign pointing down the long stretch of Hanover Avenue in the Fan District from North Arthur Ashe Boulevard won't lead to the same Halloween heaven as it did in years past.
After CDC guidelines came out warning children and their families about the dangers of trick-or-treating during the pandemic and listing the activity in its high risk category, the Fan District Association made a move to cancel its annual public Halloween event on Hanover that attracted anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 people each year.
Its past extravaganza has attracted people from all over the city and landed the area on the Wall Street Journal's top places to trick-or-treat.
COVID-19 doesn't allow for the same type of celebration. The Fan District instead encouraged small gatherings on porches and in yards as a placeholder for what would've been.
Hanover Ave.'s charm is still there in with its tightly stacked houses, some pastel, some with pointed domes that stretch up into the sky.
Wednesday morning, a spattering of Halloween decorations sat out -- a skeleton head, legs and arms jutting from a garden bed with a gravestone here, stacks of pumpkins there. On one house, a fake cobweb stretched across the porch with a big fuzzy spider nestled in the corner.
Fun this year has fluttered away like bats into the night. And when so much joy has been lost in the span of eight months, how does one go about replacing it?
Families who'd come to Hanover Avenue have been left to find other outlets.
For more than 40 years, people have packed into the 1/4 mile stretch of the 1900 block of Hanover Avenue for Halloween fun.
This year would've been Bekah Dill's fourth year attending the Halloween event. Before their daughter was born, she and her husband, who live nearby on Vine Street, used to walk to go see the decorations. The cancellation of the event was anticipated, she said.
"I mean, I was kind of glad," Dill said. "It's too big of a crowd, I feel like, to be able to stay safe. But sad 'cause it's one of our favorites. Definitely our favorite event of the season."
Dill said they made plans with the family out of town to celebrate, and while they're in Georgia, they're planning on doing a pinata for her 2-year-old daughter and her niece.
They already have their costumes planned. Dill's daughter, Georgia, will be Belle. Her husband will be the Beast. Dill will finish out the Disney line up as Mrs. Potts.
Jody Pozen and Melanie Ziff have decided to create a distraction.
Last week, the friends sat on Ziff's front porch in the 2400 block of Hanover Ave. Ziff bounced her six-month old baby, Max, on her lap. She has another child, a two-year-old named Lila. Ziff and Pozen's kids are both not old enough for trick-or-treating yet.
Regardless, Ziff and her husband have joined in on the fun since they moved there six years ago. They knew when they moved to the street Halloween was a given and have pulled out decorations from their basement to decorate the house the same way every year since they moved to the block in 2014 and their current house in 2016.
The Ziffs usually do a Peanuts theme and dress up as characters from the show. Their house turned into Snoopy's.
This year, Ziff and Pozen planned a trip specifically to get away for that weekend. They'll head to Charlottesville and stay in an Airbnb. They said they might do something Halloween-esque.
Pozen, who lives nearby on Grove Avenue, said they don't usually have many trick-or-treaters and that they usually all go to Hanover. The change this year won't be too different for her, she said.
"It was sort of just creating a distraction to be somewhere else and not have that same feeling of like, missing out if you were there in your same space," Pozen said.
Decorations walk a fine line. How do you keep the spirit without inviting a crowd?
That was Joe Jernigan's concern. He signs the paperwork for the event every year.
"We just feel the decoration will just bring the people back in," he said. "It would defeat the purpose of not giving out any candy."
Theodora Miller's house in the 2100 block has always been a sight to see. Past years, the house was done up in themes like Alice in Wonderland.
This year, her husband, George, said they don't know if they're decorating yet and he called safety "paramount." Instead, 26 pumpkins make their homes in various spots on the front porch -- down the steps, in plant pots.
Ziff had her doubts about decorating too, afraid of encouraging crowds to come out. While she doesn't want to invite trick-or-treaters, after a conversation with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, she wanted to celebrate in a "small way" - even if she'll be out of town.
Come Halloween, the house will be decorated unicorn and rainbow themed.
Among the rainbow colors, Ziff will toss up a unicorn sign that says "Be kind and vote."
Another five-foot tall one will read "2020 has been scary enough. Happy Halloween."
