Hanover native who reached the ranks of Hollywood looks to home for inspiration

A thermos of grape Kool-Aid, a pillow wedged into the crook of a shady tree, and a good book — all the makings of a perfect childhood summer afternoon for Sheri Holman. She’d lose herself for hours in the pages of fantasy worlds, not knowing then that those precious, quiet moments in her western Hanover County backyard were the seeds that allowed her future writer’s heart to bloom.
Holman is a national bestselling author, TV writer and producer, and lover of all things related to her home community. (That affinity extended to the naming of her first-born — Holman’s daughter’s middle name is Hanover.)
She’s authored novels such as “A Stolen Tongue,” “The Dress Lodger” and “Witches on the Road Tonight.” Her television credentials include writing three seasons for the Netflix original series “Longmire,” as well as National Geographic’s limited series “Barkskins” and, before that, Fox’s “Filthy Rich” with Kim Cattrall.
She’s the co-founder of a storytelling collective called Moth, and she’s currently co-executive producer of a limited series in development about the marriage of country music stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
Though completely unplanned, as life goes, it’s an existence Holman relishes, she said by phone recently from her Brooklyn, N.Y., home. Books launched her career, but she freely acknowledges that the evolution to TV writing — particularly for today’s television — plays perfectly into a novelist’s strengths.
All throughout her professional journey are wisps of Holman’s past, obscure passing references here and there to the place she calls home: the small, unincorporated town of Elmont, west of U.S. 1 and north of Hanover’s southern border with Henrico County.
“Hanover can be spooky,” Holman, 54, said jokingly during that phone call, describing the rural nature of her Elmont community during the 1960s and ’70s during a seemingly idyllic childhood. She and her younger sister would burn their bare feet walking down the hot road on a summer’s day to play with friends or find snapping turtles in the nearby ponds. She’d ride her bike to the now closed Stanley’s Store, and revel in ghost stories told by neighbors about Civil War-era lives lost.
Holman lived in Hanover until age 14 before her parents moved to Henrico, and she graduated from Douglas Freeman High School. Holman went on to study at the College of William & Mary and majored in theater. After college, she left Virginia for the bright lights of New York City, where she quickly learned that writing — not acting — was her calling.
To pay the bills, she landed a job as an assistant for literary agent Molly Friedrich of The Friedrich Agency, reading manuscripts and, by default, learning the publishing industry. At the same time, Holman was writing on her own, getting up at 4:30 a.m. to get her thoughts on paper before heading to work for the day.
During that time, she published her first book — in 1997, when she was in her early 30s. A historical mystery called “A Stolen Tongue,” the story follows a 15th-century monk on a pilgrimage to find the relics of his spiritual wife, only to find that parts of her body have been stolen.
Friedrich effectively went from being Holman’s boss to being her agent, and by phone from California earlier this month, Friedrich said her early admonishments to Holman that being a literary assistant would only kill any ambitions Holman had of being a writer herself proved fruitless.
Friedrich said Holman respects a good plot, and she’s able to write about historic periods in a way that appeals to modern readers, which isn’t easy to do. Holman’s books reveal an adventurous spirit, Friedrich said, sometimes playful, sometimes mischievous, but “weighted in real gravity.”
“She’s somebody to be taken very, very seriously in a world of literary readers,” Friedrich said.
For that reason, Friedrich was less than enthusiastic when Holman turned toward television. The world was losing a great novelist whose work wasn’t quite finished, Friedrich said.
“She really knows how to tell a story,” Friedrich said, noting that with Holman’s “bona fides,” it was no surprise TV latched on to her.
“She’s a rising star in that world,” Friedrich said. “Hollywood is hungry for content, [and it] loves good writers.”
Holman’s second book, in 1999, “The Dress Lodger,” revealed her literary chops. The book portrayed seedy 19th-century England, prostitution and the nefarious practices of scientists and doctors of that time. It was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, was one of the New York Public Library’s Books to Remember, and was long-listed for a Dublin IMPAC award.
“The Mammoth Cheese” came along in 2003. In it, Holman painted life in the fictional rural Virginia town of Three Chimneys — a place loosely based on Elmont. It was the first time, Holman said, she felt good enough as a writer to delve into her past for inspiration.
Holman shared that two of her aunts lived in an old 1800s farmhouse, just off the railroad tracks leading into Ashland. Her aunts are deceased and the creaky farmhouse is gone, but “it just seemed full of secrets,” Holman recalled, likely accentuated by the chilly dynamic between her two aunts that she never fully understood but always felt. In “The Mammoth Cheese,” that farmhouse is there, but as part of a dairy farm.
“I really think so many writers start out trying to unpack family secrets,” she said. “We write toward trying to understand [and] trying to make sense of our own lives.”
Holman’s professional trajectory changed, however, with her book “Witches on the Road Tonight,” published in 2011. The book was a New York Times Editor’s Choice, the recipient of the Independent Publisher’s Gold Medal for Literary Fiction, winner of the 2011 Shirley Jackson Award for Best Novel, and named a Book of the Year by various newspapers and others.
After its publishing, however, she felt oddly incomplete.
“I just didn’t feel finished with the characters,” Holman said. “I felt like I had so much more to say” — and the TV idea flickered.
At the time, one of Holman’s favorite shows to rewatch was HBO’s “Six Feet Under,” a dark dramatic comedy series that looked at death through the goings-on of a family-run funeral home.
She’d never written for TV before, had no idea how to do it, but figured she’d start with “Six Feet Under” and use it as a template for writing a script based on her own novel.
She rewatched the show’s pilot and, using her iPhone’s stopwatch, she’d mark each time there was a scene change. At each stop, she’d write down what was happening, how long the scene lasted and what that scene accomplished. She used that system to write a TV pilot for “Witches on the Road Tonight” — which was actually sold to a studio.
It went nowhere — except to expose Holman’s talents for TV writing and to land her her first opportunity to write for TV, for a series called “Emerald City.” Holman remembers that she was presented with the job, which required spending five months in Los Angeles, and given three days to accept it. At the time, she and her then husband had three children, a daughter and twin boys, and were living in New York. She took the job.
“You don’t say no to opportunities,” Holman said, adding that she’d fly home every two weeks for long weekends before heading back. “My entire life has been working hard and taking the opportunities that were presented to me.”
“Emerald City” didn’t materialize as planned, but it allowed her to be hired shortly thereafter to write for “Longmire,” which, by that time in 2014, had moved from A&E to Netflix. She wrote for seasons four, five and six (the final one, which premiered in 2017).
When she first started writing for television, “prestige TV was in its heyday,” she said, as writers dug deep into themes and characters’ psychology. They were writing in a novelistic way but for a visual medium, she said, citing examples of such hit shows as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire.”
Then came the streaming platforms that changed how people watched TV, she said, but even with that, there was more room for different kinds of stories. Many of today’s television series are specifically written “to be binged,” she said, “which plays to a novelist’s strength for crafting the larger architecture of a plot.”
Content producer Abe Sylvia, an executive producer of “Filthy Rich,” hired Holman as a writer for the show. It aired last year but ended after one season due to the pandemic. The show featured Cattrall as a wealthy New Orleans woman left to deal with her late husband’s business and his fortune — and the surprise of learning he fathered three illegitimate children who are heirs to the estate.
“What attracted me to Sheri was that she brought that experience of what it means to be a woman in the South,” Sylvia said by phone from his Connecticut home earlier this month. She’s also a mother, like Cattrall’s character, and in the writer’s room, “she brought this wonderful perspective, ... [and] she was really able to speak to our lead character.”
Television today is complex, and for that reason, Sylvia said, he views a 10-episode season, for example, like a novel.
“The content that’s being made is so character driven,” he said. “Audiences are smart, and they’re way ahead of you when it comes to the story. ... So folks like me are looking for people who can write with a deeper sense of theme and historical context.”
“Having a novelist in the room,” he said, “they just sit back and help you look at the whole picture.”
Not that any novelist could cross over to TV. Holman, he said, “has a very particular talent.”
Holman is happy — and not just because TV writing means the sort of financial stability that doesn’t necessarily come with writing books. The learning curve has been steep, she said, though she feels fortunate to be able to cross over from writing books to writing for TV and, in the process, partner with many talented writers.
“I’m really loving this more collaborative form of storytelling,” she said. Within that creativity, she’s finding her roots all over again. She’s working on her own TV pilot, a psychological horror series set in the country — a fictionalized Hanover. It’s still in development.
“I feel like those years were a lifetime,” she said about her childhood, and “so much of what turned me into a writer all took place in those early years.”
She and her children return often to visit her mother and stepfather, who still live in Hanover, and extended family.
Holman said her “hard-core city kids,” now 19 and 17 and raised in New York City, are a bit unnerved by the quiet nights of “the country” when they make their Virginia visits. She, however, feels right at home.
“You’re so formed by the place where you were born and where you grew up,” she said. “Those are truly formative years of a writer’s imagination, [and] there’s a way that you always go back to home, no matter where you live.”
