Hanover native who reached the ranks of Hollywood looks to home for inspiration

It went nowhere — except to expose Holman’s talents for TV writing and to land her her first opportunity to write for TV, for a series called “Emerald City.” Holman remembers that she was presented with the job, which required spending five months in Los Angeles, and given three days to accept it. At the time, she and her then husband had three children, a daughter and twin boys, and were living in New York. She took the job.

“You don’t say no to opportunities,” Holman said, adding that she’d fly home every two weeks for long weekends before heading back. “My entire life has been working hard and taking the opportunities that were presented to me.”

“Emerald City” didn’t materialize as planned, but it allowed her to be hired shortly thereafter to write for “Longmire,” which, by that time in 2014, had moved from A&E to Netflix. She wrote for seasons four, five and six (the final one, which premiered in 2017).

When she first started writing for television, “prestige TV was in its heyday,” she said, as writers dug deep into themes and characters’ psychology. They were writing in a novelistic way but for a visual medium, she said, citing examples of such hit shows as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire.”