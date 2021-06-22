Hanover Tomato Festival is canceled again this year, but Hanover's famous fruit will be celebrated throughout July

If ever there was a year that deserved to be pummeled with rotten tomatoes, it was 2020.
But Hanover County officials aren't about to let another year go by without paying homage to the county's beloved famous fruit — though this time, the party will last the whole month of July.
The pandemic shuttered the Hanover Tomato Festival last year, which would've been the 42nd annual event. Always held in July, the three-day festival drew between 20,000 and 40,000 people to Pole Green Park in recent years.
Hanover may not be the state's largest tomato-growing region — that's the Eastern Shore, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau — but it has its share of farmers and tomato loyalists who credit the county's soil, among other things, for the prized summer crops.
According to the USDA, the 2017 consensus of agriculture — the most recent data available because it's conducted every five years — showed that there were 48 farms in Hanover on 118 acres where tomatoes were grown in the open (and not in greenhouses). It also reports that the majority of those crops were grown for fresh market sales rather than processing.
The tomato festival isn't happening this year, either, as planning needed to start back in November, when there were still too many unknowns about this summer to plan anything, said Marcy Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation.
But with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more people returning to normal activities, all sorts of tomato-themed events are planned in July, from live music and cooking to scavenger hunts — and even pet-themed fun. Durrer said organizers took all the best parts of festival "and turned them into their own micro events," she said.
"People want to get out and do something," Durrer said. "It's summer, it's music, it's tomatoes — and it's the evening so you're not out in the heat of the day."
They are also taking advantage of a positive effect of the pandemic: that visitation to Hanover parks "skyrocketed," she said.
"Our parks were packed" over the last year, she said, and even "the people who'd never been to our parks were coming to our parks."
The festivities kick off July 1 with Tunes & Tasty Tomatoes at Pole Green Park, featuring live music and tomato tastings and cuisine. It returns July 15 at Courthouse Park.
Join fellow athletes July 9 for the 4K Pizza Run, a 2.5-mile course around Pole Green Park with pizza stops throughout. First-place male and female participants win free Papa John's pizza for a year, and the winning teams for each get coupons for two free pizzas. Those who dress in the "pizza best" can also win free pizza for a year.
A tomato-themed countywide scavenger hunt happens throughout the month. Participants look for clues to the whereabouts of QR codes scattered throughout the county's parks. Durrer said the last scavenger hunt for St. Patrick's Day this year attracted 250 participants.
Grab a lawn chair and loved ones for an evening under the stars watching "Fried Green Tomatoes" at Movie, Music & Maters on July 10 and 24 at Poor Farm Park and Pole Green Park, respectively.
And don't forget Fido. The Splashy Paws: Tails and Tomatoes happens July 22 at the Taylor Park Dog Park, where pet lovers can get caricatures of their pets, play games and more.
Virtual events include Tomato Tuesday, where viewers can follow along while making tomato-themed crafts. Tomato Thursdays will offer cooking demonstrations of tomato-themed dishes, presented by Publix and its Aprons Cooking School chefs, and a Hanover tomato recipe booklet will be available at all store locations starting July 1. Registered participants (it's free to register) will have one week after each virtual demonstration to recreate the dish and submit a photo for a chance to win a cooking school gift certificate.
"We're tying tomatoes into every single event," Durrer said. "You can not only watch 'Fried Green Tomatoes,'" during the July's movie nights, "you get your bag of tomatoes."
One of this year's tomato suppliers for the events is Mechanicsville-based Rosa's Garden, where tomatoes make up about 60% of the farm's crops.
"That's our bread and butter," said Andy Ordaz, the son of owner Rosa Nunez.
Why are Hanover tomatoes so good? "It's 100% the soil," Ordaz said, which he explained produces tomatoes "that are a little sweeter" than those produced elsewhere.
"You see the difference," he said, "and you'll definitely taste the difference."
Festival events are planned at Pole Green Park, Courthouse Park, Poor Farm Park, Taylor Park Dog Park and Montpelier Park. Some events require tickets. Information can be found online at www.hanovertomatofestival.com.
