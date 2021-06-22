Hanover Tomato Festival is canceled again this year, but Hanover's famous fruit will be celebrated throughout July

But with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more people returning to normal activities, all sorts of tomato-themed events are planned in July, from live music and cooking to scavenger hunts — and even pet-themed fun. Durrer said organizers took all the best parts of festival "and turned them into their own micro events," she said.

"People want to get out and do something," Durrer said. "It's summer, it's music, it's tomatoes — and it's the evening so you're not out in the heat of the day."

They are also taking advantage of a positive effect of the pandemic: that visitation to Hanover parks "skyrocketed," she said.

"Our parks were packed" over the last year, she said, and even "the people who'd never been to our parks were coming to our parks."

The festivities kick off July 1 with Tunes & Tasty Tomatoes at Pole Green Park, featuring live music and tomato tastings and cuisine. It returns July 15 at Courthouse Park.

Join fellow athletes July 9 for the 4K Pizza Run, a 2.5-mile course around Pole Green Park with pizza stops throughout. First-place male and female participants win free Papa John's pizza for a year, and the winning teams for each get coupons for two free pizzas. Those who dress in the "pizza best" can also win free pizza for a year.