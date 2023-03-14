The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be pulling up to Short Pump Town Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The all-pink cafe on wheels brings exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

The truck will be selling everything from Hello Kitty lunchboxes to Hello Kitty t-shirts, coin banks and cookies.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be parked near the main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn at 11800 West Broad St.

Hello Kitty is a human-like white cat with a red bow and no visible mouth, created by the Japanese company Sanrio in 1974.

Following Richmond, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2023 East Coast tour with a stop in Washington D.C. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling the U.S. since 2014 and has visited more than 100 cities including Los Angeles, New York and Miami.