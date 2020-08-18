Historic Brookbury Farm saved from auction; $86,037 tax bill paid the day before

The secrets locked within the walls of historic Brookbury Farm are safe for now.
The circa-1800s South Richmond home was scheduled to be auctioned Wednesday because of delinquent city taxes dating back to 2008. However, the overdue amount - $86,037 plus taxes and interest which have accrued since - was paid Tuesday, according to the city, and the property was withdrawn from Wednesday's auction list.
The Code of Virginia gives people until the day before a sale to stop the auction by paying in full the taxes and case costs due. Those payments are made to the city attorney's office.
It is unclear who made the payment, and multiple calls Tuesday to Brookbury’s owner, Joi Sheffeild, were not returned.
Sheffield and her younger sister, Shari, are the daughters of James Sheffield, the late Richmond Circuit Court judge and the first Black judge appointed to that seat since Reconstruction. His appointment in 1974 by then-Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr. required the Sheffield family to live in the city, and prompted a move from their home in Henrico County. The Sheffield family moved to Brookbury in 1976 and renovated much of the home.
The sisters inherited Brookbury after their father and mother, Patricia Sheffield, died in 2013 and 2018, respectively. They retain ownership of the property now that it is current on its taxes.
Of note on the 8-acre property, located near the confluence of the Pocoshock Creek and Falling Creek and the border with Chesterfield County, are slave quarters that are at least as old as the house. Local historic preservation officials and archaeologists have been hoping to dig deeper - pun intended - around the property to learn more about its history. They say parts of the home could date to the 1700s, but they can't confirm those dates without more research on the house.
Danielle Porter, Historic Richmond's director of preservation, said Tuesday by email that she and her colleagues were "ecstatic" to hear that Brookbury won't be up for auction. It means more time for her organization to work with the city to create a plan for the preservation of the house and its slave quarters, while also getting the house listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"Brookbury is a truly unique and fascinating site," she said.
John Napotnik and his four siblings lived at Brookbury from 1957 to 1973. They were among the many neighbors and friends of Brookbury and the Sheffields who were concerned what would happen to the house if sold at an auction.
By email Tuesday, Napotnik said he and his family are "grateful" that Brookbury will not be auctioned, and that they hope the home can be restored to its former "elegant and grand stature."
He said Brookbury has been "...a historic and wonderful home to so many families" for hundreds of years, and "all of the families were and are caretakers of a home built to last centuries, not decades."
(804) 649-6945