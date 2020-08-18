Historic Brookbury Farm saved from auction; $86,037 tax bill paid the day before

Of note on the 8-acre property, located near the confluence of the Pocoshock Creek and Falling Creek and the border with Chesterfield County, are slave quarters that are at least as old as the house. Local historic preservation officials and archaeologists have been hoping to dig deeper - pun intended - around the property to learn more about its history. They say parts of the home could date to the 1700s, but they can't confirm those dates without more research on the house.

Danielle Porter, Historic Richmond's director of preservation, said Tuesday by email that she and her colleagues were "ecstatic" to hear that Brookbury won't be up for auction. It means more time for her organization to work with the city to create a plan for the preservation of the house and its slave quarters, while also getting the house listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Brookbury is a truly unique and fascinating site," she said.

John Napotnik and his four siblings lived at Brookbury from 1957 to 1973. They were among the many neighbors and friends of Brookbury and the Sheffields who were concerned what would happen to the house if sold at an auction.