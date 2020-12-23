HOLIDAY CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, Cold Science at SMV & Sunken Cities at VMFA

Continuing
“Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond”: The clothing and styles of Richmond in the Roaring ‘20s, at the Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. Free; reservations required in advance. thevalentine.org or (804) 649-0711. Through March 21 (closed Dec. 24-25 and Monday).
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. $39.99-$59.99. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Jan. 3.
“Cold Science”: New exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia exploring the science of snow and all things super chilly. 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$20.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400. Through Jan. 3 (closed Dec. 24-25).
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Masks required. $18 adults; $12 youth ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org. Through Jan. 10 (closed Dec. 24-25).
Illuminate Light Show: Get in the holiday spirit — safely — with a drive-thru light show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. Cars: $25. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Jan. 3.
Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: Outdoor holiday event with festive food, decorations, live shows and 16 rides, 2-8 p.m. at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. $29.99-$39.99. kingsdominion.com. Select days through Dec. 27.
Metro Richmond Zoo: Drive-thru tours, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for $60 per car, and walk-through tours, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley. $13.75-$19.75. metrorichmondzoo.com. (closed Dec. 24-25).
Miracle on Cary St.: The holiday pop-up bar from The Jasper returns for the season with all drinks (such as the Gingerbread Old-Fashioned or the Santarex) served to go, 3113 W. Cary St. 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday. jasperbarrva.com. Through Sunday.
Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: Available to stream through Dec. 26. Tickets start at $25. richmondballet.com/nutcracker.
Richmond Choral Society’s Christmas celebration: An online program of seasonal music featuring one new piece and others recorded at previous Christmas concerts, led by Markus Compton, artistic director, with instrumental pieces by pianist Keith Tan and organist Christopher Martin. Free. Streaming at richmondchoralsociety.org.
Stony Point on Ice: Outdoor ice-skating at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Masks required on ice; times vary. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. https://www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740. Through Jan. 3 (closed Dec. 25).
Tacky Lights: The Tacky Lights Tour where local houses dress up for the holidays continues through New Year’s Eve.
Tacky Lights Car Wash: Over 50,000 lights, animations, music and holiday decor with a car wash, 5-8 p.m. at Tommy’s Express Richmond, 7048 Forest Hill Ave. $20 per car. Through Dec. 27 (closed on Christmas).
“Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities”: Nearly 300 objects excavated from the lost cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. 20 for adults; $16 for seniors 65 and older; and $10 for youth ages 7-17 and college students with ID; free for members. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Jan. 18.