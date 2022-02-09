Igloos, yurts & urban wine gardens: where to dine or get a drink around Richmond during a winter pandemic

It’s winter during a pandemic … again! It’s cold, sometimes gloomy and we could use a little pick-me-up.

Luckily, several Richmond-area restaurants have just the winter fix:

Igloos, yurts, urban wine gardens and waterfront patios are spicing up local dining life. These outdoor dining attractions are new, exciting and just the thing to lift your spirits — or schedule for Valentine’s Day.

Igloos at Fall Line Kitchen & Bar

500 E. Broad St. (804) 521-1897 or www.falllinerestaurant.com

The upscale downtown eatery Fall Line Kitchen & Bar opened last fall in the newly renovated Richmond Marriott downtown. In December, Fall Line rolled out the igloos on the patio: four pop-up domes that are fully heated and just for your group of two to six.

“The igloos are really taking off. Our guests love the ambiance and the service,” Andrew Spade, Fall Line’s manager, said. “When it’s cold and a pandemic, but you still want to do something cool — they’ve been a great experience for our visitors.”

Inside, the igloos are warm and cozy, decorated with rugs, faux fur-draped chairs and warm lighting. The igloos carry a $50 rental fee and a 24% gratuity — since it’s pretty chilly for the servers going in and out. But they’ve been making great tips, Spade said.

Favorite drinks at Fall Line include the Old Fashioned made with vanilla Demerara and walnut bitters ($14) or the Maymont mule with vodka, ginger beer, apricot liqueur and lime juice ($12). Fall Line will be offering a prix fixe menu just for Valentine’s Day weekend for $175 for two. Reservations by email at falllineigloos@gmail.com are required.

Island Shrimp Co., the island-themed restaurant at Chesterfield Towne Center, also serves up igloos for dining al fresco in the wintertime, at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 2021. Call to reserve at (804) 593-5003 or learn more at www.islandshrimpco.com.

Yurts at Brambly Park

1708 Belleville St. (804) 406-5611 or www.bramblypark.com

If you’re going for an urban glamping vibe where you can order a bottle of wine and listen to great music, head to Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition. They have two yurts — like modern teepees decked out with sofas, rugs, faux animal skins and comfy chairs — on the park.

“It feels like you’re somewhere remote, but you’re still at this great place with options like a full restaurant, a bar and music. It’s like glamping, but with comfortable seating,” Sandy Cauley, a spokesperson for Brambly Park, said. Concerts are tabled until March, but the yurts are still super popular with customers for birthdays, small bridal parties, team building and more. Normally, the yurts rent for $150 for two hours.

For Valentine’s Day, the yurts can be booked for $150 for an hour and a half, including a bottle of wine and a choice of an antipasti platter or dessert platter. “It’s going to be very romantic,” Cauley said.

Urban wine garden at Jardin

1520 W. Main St. (804) 562-5572 or legardenparty.com

Everybody is buzzing about Jardin, the urban wine garden that opened at the former Baja Bean Co. spot on the corner of Main and Lombardy in the Fan District. With seating for up to 100, the outdoor wine garden serves wine by the glass ($7-$20) or the bottle ($17-$75), as well as snacks, such as cheese and charcuterie, as well as soup and sandwiches.

“We’re a wine shop and a wine bar for people who like to drink wine,” Donnie Glass, who also owns Grisette in Church Hill, said. Jardin is a joint venture from Glass and business partner Andy McClure, who owns Citizen Burger Bar.

The idea for Jardin came from a wine club that Grisette launched during the pandemic. The idea quickly became a success with over 200 members picking up a six-pack of wine every month. But when Glass ran out of room for wine storage at Grisette, he started looking elsewhere and found the space at 1520 W. Main St. “We didn’t set out to open a wine bar. We just fell into the space,” Glass said.

Jardin currently stocks 160 varieties of wine and aims to get up to 200. The basement serves as the wine shop with a seven-stool bar area, with the majority of seating on the outdoor patio.

“It’s sort of like a shared patio of a ski resort,” Glass said. “People know it’s going to be cold. They might bring a throw blanket. And once you have a glass of wine or two, you’re feeling pretty good anyway.” Next winter, they plan to have full-blown “Chicago-style” heaters like the ones used in the Midwest to keep everyone warm and cozy.

Waterfront hot spot at The Lilly Pad

9680 Osborne Turnpike. (804) 507-1997 or www.lillypadrestaurant.com

The Lilly Pad has become a favorite go-to destination for Richmonders looking for a drink on the water.

Even stars such as Ewan McGregor and Michael Keaton visited the marina restaurant when they were filming in town.

The Lilly Pad offers affordable, delicious fare in an unpretentious atmosphere where you can get a bucket of beer, a pound of spiced steamed shrimp and pull up a chair right next to the water.

Although a restaurant has been in that location for 15 years, current owner Max Walraven took over the spot in 2020 and completely revamped it, both inside and out, turning The Lilly Pad into one of Richmond’s least best-kept secrets.

It’s outdoor dining only at The Lilly Pad, but the patio is busy even in winter, with heaters around the space, a heated tent and fire pits on the shoreline. “Even on the coldest days, the heaters will keep you warm,” Walraven said. On a sunny 50 degree day in winter, the waterfront is “full to boogie,” Walraven said. The Lilly Pad is open year-round, regardless of the weather.

On chilly days, the spiked hot apple cider ($10) and spiked hot chocolate ($10) with Belle Isle Peppermint Patty Moonshine keep guests toasty. Or island-themed cocktails, such as the Orange Crush with Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine, orange juice and orange liqueur ($12), are always popular, Walraven said. The Lilly Pad also offers wood-fired pizzas topped with shrimp and Old Bay, mozzarella and pesto and more ($11.95-$15.95).

Coco + Hazel

Tuckahoe location at 411 N. Ridge Road; Bon Air location at 2733 McRae Road. cocoandhazel.com

The Instagram-worthy milkshakes at Coco + Hazel are towering pinnacles of ice cream, cake, brownies and sprinkles. Take the cake shake ($15), for instance, a frosty glass of blended Tillamook ice cream topped with a slice of double-layer birthday cake dusted with sprinkles that almost looks too good to eat. These crafted milkshakes — some topped with fudgy brownies, others with a slice of peanut butter pie — are so good, they can be enjoyed in winter or summer. “It doesn’t matter what the weather is outside, people like the milkshakes,” owner Chelle Bravo said.

The loaded hot chocolate has also become a fan favorite during the chilly months — like the Mexican loaded hot chocolate ($10) with spiced hot chocolate in a cinnamon toast-lined cup topped with a house-made cinnamon churro or the peppermint hot chocolate ($10) in a crushed peppermint-rimmed cup with whipped cream, marshmallows and topped with a peppermint brownie, chocolate drizzle, crushed peppermint and a mini candy cane. Phew!

In early February, expect to find Valentine’s Day loaded hot chocolate and Valentine’s Day specialty shakes that will probably feature strawberry ice cream topped with chocolate dipped cheesecake and chocolate dipped strawberries, Bravo said.

“I wanted to do something where everything was from scratch, and I came up with these crazy, elaborate milkshakes,” Bravo said. She spent years as a pastry chef and baker for other restaurants.

“We make the items in-house that go on the milkshakes every morning — like the cakes, the brownies and the churros. The whole idea is to have fun with them and be creative,” she said.