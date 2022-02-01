Indie film 'Amanda' shot around Richmond, Carytown and Oregon Hill debuts at Movieland Feb. 5

Cooper wanted a diverse cast and had a Latino actor lined up to play the assistant to the gallery owner. But when snow caused a last-minute change to the shooting schedule, that actor was no longer available. Cooper rewrote the art gallery scenes on the fly and asked Van Cleave to play a newly created character: the gallery owner.

“The role of Sharon is kind of a cutthroat art studio director, and she was completely opposite of who I am,” Van Cleave says. “So he gave [the script] to me and was like, ‘OK, show me what you got.’ And I went into character, and we only did a couple takes, and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh; I totally see you blowin’ up Hollywood.’ It was hilarious. Being able to do something creative and use some of the gifts that my parents have blessed me with was a fun thing to be able to do. It’s short and sweet.”