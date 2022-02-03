Indie film 'Amanda' shot around Richmond, Carytown and Oregon Hill debuts at Movieland on Saturday

Charlottesville-based director-event promoter and branding consultant Ty Cooper initially set his short film “Amanda” in Brooklyn, N.Y., but the pandemic had other plans.
A 1995 graduate of Norfolk State University, Cooper ultimately chose Richmond as the location to set the story in and film in because of the locations in his script, particularly a street-facing coffee shop with a sidewalk in front. He ultimately found that in Carytown’s Fuel Pump, but his adventure in indie filmmaking was just beginning.
Audiences can see the fruits of his labor when “Amanda” screens in Richmond on Saturday at Movieland at Boulevard Square, 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening at 7 followed by a Q&A with Cooper and cast members moderated by Virginia Film Office director Andy Edmunds. Tickets for the event, sponsored by the VFO, are available for $20 at https://amandathefilmrvafeb5.eventbrite.com or www.AmandatheFilm.com.
“Amanda” stars Northern Virginia’s Paige Rion as the title character, a young painter scarred by the loss of her mother to cancer. As Amanda prepares to submit a curated collection of her art to a local gallery, she meets Pharrell (David Straughn of Charlottesville) at her favorite coffee shop. Ken Moretti of Midlothian plays Amanda’s father.
Cooper, whose day job is running Lifeview Marketing & Visuals in Charlottesville, shot “Amanda” in five days in February 2021. The weather, specifically rain and snow, did not always cooperate with Cooper’s plans, threatening to mess with the film’s continuity. On at least one day the schedule had to be changed on the fly, with the production scrapping plans to shoot outdoor scenes and moving inside to shoot in Fuel Pump at 3200 W. Cary St. instead.
“This is not uncommon when you’re dealing with nature and you don’t have a soundstage,” Cooper says. “You want the outside elements, that urban, real stuff of people walking across the street, but you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
With a $30,000 budget, this indie movie that at 45 minutes is long for a short and short for a feature film, used the exterior of 15 S. Auburn Ave. as the exterior of Amanda’s apartment and an apartment in the Victory Lofts, 407 S. Cherry St., on Oregon Hill, for the interior.
“A friend of ours owns the [Victory Lofts] building and she let us use a vacant apartment,” Cooper explains. “We outfitted it, borrowed furniture — our producer gave me his sofa [to use] — so we were piecemealing the place together.”
A restaurant scene was shot at Urban Farmhouse Market & Café in Shockoe Slip, but the most-used location was the coffee shop. Cooper calls getting to film at Fuel Pump a blessing because it worked for the film in a number of ways.
“I found this other coffee shop, but it was open for business, and while I was, like, ‘Great! I’m gonna get some free extras,’ my director of photography was, like, ‘Please, no, it would be a nightmare with the sound and continuity,’” Cooper says.
He recalls slipping notes under the door of Fuel Pump explaining his need for a coffee shop to film in. Fuel Pump, now reopened, was closed due to the pandemic at that point, allowing the film crew to control the sound in the space during filming.
For an art gallery location, Cooper cast Queen Bee & Co. tea room across from The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond. It was recommended to him by Heather Van Cleave, who knew the tea room’s owner. By the time Cooper was ready to film, Van Cleave, a motivational speaker and Miss Virginia for America 2021, had purchased Queen Bee and was ready to welcome Cooper and his crew.
“My faith believes that things circle around for divine connections and divine purposes, for a reason,” Van Cleave says. “With my platform and my passion for mental health and helping other people — his movie was all about mental health — I was super-excited to support him.”
Van Cleave says Cooper emptied the tea room, which has a small gallery of work by artist Scott Tilghman, bringing in new art and transforming the space into an art gallery for “Amanda.”
Cooper wanted a diverse cast and had a Latino actor lined up to play the assistant to the gallery owner. But when snow caused a last-minute change to the shooting schedule, that actor was no longer available. Cooper rewrote the art gallery scenes on the fly and asked Van Cleave to play a newly created character: the gallery owner.
“I really wanted to make her sassy and have her give Pharrell a hard time, and she played that role well,” Cooper says.
Van Cleave, whose parents, Chris Van Cleave and Prissi Cardea, met acting in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Broadway (“My opening line is always, ‘My dad was Jesus; my mom was Mary,’ Van Cleave says), has a background in acting/modeling/emceeing and agreed to play the part.
“The role of Sharon is kind of a cutthroat art studio director, and she was completely opposite of who I am,” Van Cleave says. “So he gave [the script] to me and was like, ‘OK, show me what you got.’ And I went into character, and we only did a couple takes, and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh; I totally see you blowin’ up Hollywood.’ It was hilarious. Being able to do something creative and use some of the gifts that my parents have blessed me with was a fun thing to be able to do. It’s short and sweet.”
Cooper says “Amanda” started as a larger project 14 years ago when he created characters for a feature-length screenplay, “Coffeehouse,” which includes many of the characters seen in “Amanda.”
“I put it down because of work,” Cooper says.
But a few years ago, he revisited the idea and decided to write the characters’ individual stories as short films. Next he’d like to return to Richmond to shoot a short film about the character Lloyd (Richard Cooper, no relation to Ty Cooper), who is in “Amanda.”
“Amanda is the closest to me. I’ve lost family members to cancer,” Ty Cooper says. “The creative process [of writing a film] helps me cope with some things. … We all deal with this stuff. I’m no different than anyone else when it comes to trauma and dealing with life.”
“Amanda” goes to a dark place in its exploration of the impact of trauma on mental health. Cooper hopes audiences will come away from viewing “Amanda” with a renewed sense of compassion for others.
“If you take a minute to recognize the people that are around us — the person that works in our deli, that person that cuts our hair, the person that serves us at a restaurant — we don’t know what these people are going through,” Cooper says. “If we can just take a moment and give a compliment, ask them questions, get to know people, we truly can save a life.”
