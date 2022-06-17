InLight 2022 will be held in Bryan Park

1708 Gallery has announced that the 5th annual InLight will take place at Bryan Park on Nov. 18-19.

InLight takes place at night and each year is in a different location.

The free, illuminated art event features "multimedia, sculpture, installation, performance, community-based works, and virtual projects that utilize light-based platforms (projections, lighting design, and more) to be experienced in the dark," according to a press release.

Last year's InLight took place on Great Shiplock Park, Chapel Island, and nearby sites along the Virginia Capital Trail.

Past sites include Chimborazo Park, the Canal Walk, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the downtown Richmond Arts District.

For this year’s exhibition, 1708 invites artists to submit entries that engage with and respond to the histories that comprise Bryan Park.

According to the release, "Bryan Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (2002) and is located on the Northside of Richmond...At the turn of the 19th century, the park served as a gathering site for Gabriel’s Rebellion, one of many slave revolts that took place in the southern colonies and U.S. slave-holding states...Today, the park offers a disc golf course, walking and biking trails, quaint streams and ponds, a Nature Preserve and Nature Center, and a rich abundance of wildlife."