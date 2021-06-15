Innsbrook announces 2021 lineup for Innsbrook After Hours concert season

Innsbrook After Hours concerts will be held at the Innsbrook Pavilion this year starting with NO BS! Brass Band on July 7. The concert series will be held on Wednesdays throughout September.

Innsbrook After Hours is a concert series that has been held in Innsbrook for over 30 years. Last year, the series was canceled due to the coronavirus. Before that, there were rumblings that the concert promoter might leave the Innsbrook location, which is what happened this year when EventMakers-USA, the concert planner that had been planning the Innsbrook After Hours concert series since 2013, decided to host a concert series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

The Innsbrook Owners Association and Innsbrook Foundation retained the rights to the Innsbrook After Hours name and decided to revamp the series with a mix of local and touring acts, whereas EventMakers had focused on touring acts. Innsbrook has hired the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows for the Broadberry, the Camel and more, to book the shows for this year’s Innsbrook After Hours.