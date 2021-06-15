Innsbrook announces 2021 lineup for Innsbrook After Hours concert season

Innsbrook After Hours concerts will be held at the Innsbrook Pavilion this year starting with NO BS! Brass Band on July 7. The concert series will be held on Wednesdays throughout September.
Innsbrook After Hours is a concert series that has been held in Innsbrook for over 30 years. Last year, the series was canceled due to the coronavirus. Before that, there were rumblings that the concert promoter might leave the Innsbrook location, which is what happened this year when EventMakers-USA, the concert planner that had been planning the Innsbrook After Hours concert series since 2013, decided to host a concert series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
The Innsbrook Owners Association and Innsbrook Foundation retained the rights to the Innsbrook After Hours name and decided to revamp the series with a mix of local and touring acts, whereas EventMakers had focused on touring acts. Innsbrook has hired the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows for the Broadberry, the Camel and more, to book the shows for this year’s Innsbrook After Hours.
The Innsbrook office park, with roughly 400 companies and 20,000 employees, is becoming more of a mixed-use neighborhood with the addition of apartment buildings like Innslake Place which has 100 finished units and 112 more units that will be finished in 30 days.
Highwoods Properties, a developer and landlord in Innsbrook, is contemplating a 34-acre mixed-use development with retail, office and multifamily residential development in the north end of Innsbrook, as first reported by Richmond BizSense. The site includes the Innsbrook After Hours concert venue.
“It is a new day for Innsbrook,” Brian Witthoefft, managing director at Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners and vice president of the Innsbrook Owner’s Association, said in a release.
According to EventMakers-USA, the concert promoter which previously booked the Innsbrook After Hours concert series, Highwoods Properties gave the concert planner notice that the property would be developed and that the series would have to move. That's what led to EventMakers-USA’s to move their After Hours concert series to Meadow Event Park.
Yvonne Mastromano, executive director of the Innsbrook Foundation, said that Innsbrook will always have a concert series, which led to their partnering with the Broadberry Entertainment Group to plan this year's shows.
"We are focused on bringing a high level of entertainment from a variety of musical genres that reflect the wide array of interests of our tenants, employees, and residents and those of our many surrounding communities,” Mastromano said. “The trend towards intimate, super social after work settings is part 'post-pandemic' and part [of] what people really want right now to create good vibes."
Here is the entire Innsbrook After Hours 2021 lineup:
July 7 –NO BS! Brass with Empire Strikes Brass
July 14 –Good Shot Judy
July 21 – Mo Lowda with The Mighty Good Times
July 28 – The Vegabonds with VILLAGES
August 4 – The Deloreans
August 11 – Hakensaw Boys with Arlo McKinley
August 18 – Fear of Music
August 25 – Flow Tribe with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
September 1 – Kendall Street Company
September 8 –WOAH
September 15 – DJ Williams Shots Fired with Erin & The Wildfire
September 22 – Skydog
September 29 – Teaze
Ticket prices vary, mostly running around $10-$30. Shows will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen.
For more information on Innsbrook After Hours, visit www.InnsbrookAfterHours.com.
For more information on After Hours at Meadow Event Park, visit https://www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran