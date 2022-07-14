Interview: Steve-O on bringing his XXX-rated 'crazy stunt' show to Richmond

When “Jackass” star Steve-O says his Bucket List tour is XXX-rated, he means it.

“I came up with a batch of ideas for stunts that were so absurd there were a lot of good reasons why they never happened,” Steve-O said.

On The Bucket List tour, headed to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center this Sunday, Steve-O combines a stand-up comedy show with videos of the craziest stunts he’s ever performed.

Take for instance, the Vasectomy Olympics, inspired by a joke he heard as a kid. “What’s the definition of macho? The joke was: It’s a man who jogs home from his own vasectomy,” Steve-O said.

On “The Bucket List,” Steve-O gets a vasectomy on camera, but instead of jogging home, he hops a on a horse and gallops home without a saddle.

The stunts are so graphic that grown men often pass out, roughly once a night.

“We’ve had as many as 6” pass out in one night, Steve-O said. “I wouldn’t promise it. But it happens a lot.”

The 48-year-old started doing stand-up in 2010, he said. “I worked really, really hard at it. I toured the country, going to all these little comedy clubs,” the comedian, whose real name is Stephen Glover, said. He made two TV stand-up comedy specials.

“Up until then, my stand-up comedy show was just me living in the past. I had mined my crazy life and put all these juicy stories out there. It worked really well. But I felt it was a little depressing and becoming a bit pathetic to just be regaling my glory days, so to speak,” Steve-O said.

And that’s when he came up with the idea for The Bucket List tour.

“I’m 48 years old now. I’m running out of time to do this. My life has become a race against the clock. To hurry up and do all this crazy s*** before it becomes too creepy to watch me do it,” Steve-O said.

Sobriety also played a major role in The Bucket List.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this if I hadn’t got clean and sober. I have 14 years of sobriety under my belt,” Steve-O said. “I’m laser focused now. I’ve been on a tear.”

Earlier this year, the “Jackass Forever” movie opened at #1 at the box office. He has a new book coming out in September called “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions.” And the successful podcast “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” which has included guests like Demi Lovato, Shaq, Tony Hawk, Post Malone, and more.

And he’s engaged.

“My fiancé and I, neither one of us want to have children. Our idea is to buy some land and have an animal sanctuary. Our whole goal is to pour ourselves into helping animals,” Steve-O said.

But first, he’s headed to Richmond on Sunday for The Bucket List, where he’ll be joined by Danger Ehren from the “Jackass” movie, who’s known for taking all kinds of hits to the genitals.

“Given what his balls went through in the last ‘Jackass’ movie, it’s really notable,” Steve-O said with a laugh. “It’s of supreme note that he’ll be joining me on stage.”