Jefferson Hotel cancels tree lighting and holiday brunches; holiday decorations for guests only this year

The holidays are going to look different this year at The Jefferson Hotel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Richmonders often get dressed up in their holiday finest for a photo around the richly decorated Christmas tree or stop by treats after a performance of The Nutcracker.
But like the cancellation of the Richmond Ballet’s Nutcracker, The Jefferson is making changes and cancellations this year.
For starters, the annual Tree Lighting event that typically draws hundreds of onlookers for cookies and hot chocolate has been canceled.
Champagne brunch, a holiday tradition for many families, has been suspended through Jan. 3, 2021.
Families often visit The Jefferson at 101 W. Franklin St. during the holidays to check out the holiday decorations or the life-size gingerbread house, but this year, visitors will only be allowed inside to view the decorations if they're staying overnight at the hotel or a guest at Lemaire or an afternoon tea or attending a private event.
The Music at Midday concert series will also not be held this year.
However, some holiday events will still be held at the Jefferson:
Santa Teas will be held with more dates offered to accommodate social distancing. Reservations will be taken on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon Tea will be offered daily throughout the month of December. Reservations will be taken on Oct. 26 at 6 a.m.
Lemaire will also will be offering take-out holiday meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
“We know that some of you will be disappointed but please understand that we have made each decision carefully with a focus on your safety and that of our team members,” the hotel said in an announcement making the changes.
Other holiday events have also been canceled.
The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be a televised-only event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while most houses that participating in Tacky Lights will be lighting up this year, one of the biggest, brightest attractions on the list, A Phifer Christmas on Asbury Court, has decided not to light up.
