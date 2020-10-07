Jefferson Hotel cancels tree lighting and holiday brunches; holiday decorations for guests only this year

The holidays are going to look different this year at The Jefferson Hotel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Richmonders often get dressed up in their holiday finest for a photo around the richly decorated Christmas tree or stop by treats after a performance of The Nutcracker.

But like the cancellation of the Richmond Ballet’s Nutcracker, The Jefferson is making changes and cancellations this year.

For starters, the annual Tree Lighting event that typically draws hundreds of onlookers for cookies and hot chocolate has been canceled.

Champagne brunch, a holiday tradition for many families, has been suspended through Jan. 3, 2021.

Families often visit The Jefferson at 101 W. Franklin St. during the holidays to check out the holiday decorations or the life-size gingerbread house, but this year, visitors will only be allowed inside to view the decorations if they're staying overnight at the hotel or a guest at Lemaire or an afternoon tea or attending a private event.

The Music at Midday concert series will also not be held this year.

However, some holiday events will still be held at the Jefferson: