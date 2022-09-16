Jerry Seinfeld adds second show in Richmond; first show sold out

Update: Jerry Seinfeld has added a second late show to his Richmond appearance on Dec. 2, after tickets to his original show at 7 p.m. quickly sold out.

“Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance sold out within minutes,” said Brittany Griffith, a spokesperson for the Altria Theater. “For all those Seinfeld fans eager to see Jerry take the stage, here’s your second chance to get in the room.”

Now he'll perform back-to-back performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $50 go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at etix.com.

Original story from Aug. 16, 2022:

Jerry Seinfeld is headed to Richmond’s Altria Theater to perform his newest stand-up routine on Dec. 2.

Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

According to the Altria website, “Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.”

His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated Netflix specials “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” along with the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted,” and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.