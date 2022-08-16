 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Seinfeld headed to Richmond

Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfield is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater to perform his newest stand-up routine on Dec. 2.

Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

According to the Altria website, "Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere," 

His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film "Unfrosted" and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld last visited Richmond's Altria Theater in 2018.

Altria Theater is located at 6 N. Laurel St.

