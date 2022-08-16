Jerry Seinfeld headed to Richmond

From staff reports
Jerry Seinfield is headed to
Richmond's Altria Theater to perform his newest stand-up routine on Dec. 2.
Tickets start at $50 and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at
etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
According to the Altria website, "Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere,"
His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film "Unfrosted" and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.
Seinfeld last visited Richmond's Altria Theater in 2018.
Altria Theater is located at 6 N. Laurel St.
PHOTOS: The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix
Jordan and Ashley Smith of Richmond fed watermelon to their 11-month-old daughter, Caroline, at the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival in Richmond on Sunday. Organized by the Carytown Merchants Association, the free event was presented by Publix, which provided the watermelon.
Watermelon, donated by Publix, is sold for $1 per bowl to benefit the Shriners Hospital at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bill Wichelman (right), of Mechanicsville, chucks watermelon rinds into the dumpster as Sam Wells (left), also of Mechanicsville, and Addy Johnson, of Chesterfield, slice more up to sell for $1 per bowl at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. Proceeds went to the Shriners Hospital. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Merchants and visitors, including Kerstein Perez of New York and her nephew Berry, enjoyed the pleasant weather on Sunday.
Farah Sadeqi, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, posed for a photograph during the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday.
Alex Haddad, of Charlie’s Way, slings watermelon slushies at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Jene Shelton, her sister Toni Shelton, and their mother Michelle Cox, of Richmond, enjoy some watermelon at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Serita Seright, owner of Sareet Lou, shows off the inside of one of the watermelon bags she made to customers Holly Hudson and Shaun Hall, of Dinwiddie, at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Serita Seright, owner of Sareet Lou, sells watermelon bags and jewelry at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Agnes Corder deep fries watermelon in cake batter at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. Corder and her husband live in Manila, Philippines, where they own a soul food restaurant. The watermelon balls are Agnes' take on her husband's grandmother's recipe, from Mississippi, of deep-fried watermelon slices. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Artist Katrice Monee, of Cleveland, Ohio, performs Tupac spoken word at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
