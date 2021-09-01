Juan Conde, WRIC Channel 8 anchor, stepping down after 22 years

Juan Conde, WRIC Channel 8 evening news anchor, is stepping down after 22 years at the station.

His last day will be Tuesday, Sept. 14.

"Anchoring at 8News has been the highlight of my career in broadcasting,” Conde said in a statement.

Conde joined the team in 1999 and has anchored breaking news including the Sept. 11 attacks, the I-95 sniper, Hurricane Isabel, Tropical Storm Gaston, the Virginia Tech massacre, and racial unrest last year in Richmond.

Eric Philips will take his seat at the anchor desk on Sept. 14 alongside Deanna Allbrittin. Philips was most recently the White House Correspondent for Christian Broadcasting Network, and before that anchored and reported at WWBT in Richmond. He was a CNN correspondent for five years and has covered local news in Atlanta, Norfolk, Charlotte, and Maryland. Philips and his family have lived in the Richmond area for the last six years.