Festival of Arts, a summer-long series of free performances at Dogwood Dell, is returning this summer, starting in June.

For the second year in a row, the city will celebrate Juneteenth with a family festival and fireworks over the James River. This year’s Juneteenth festival will be held at the Intermediate Terminal near Rocketts Landing at 3101 Wharf St. on June 18.

Last year, hundreds of people turned out for the family-friendly evening event featuring music, local vendors, and of course, fireworks.

Other highlights of this year’s Festival of Arts season include a tribute to Erykah Badu on June 23, Fourth of July fireworks at the Dell, a tribute to Prince from Anthony Cosby Jr. on July 8, the musical comedy “Something Rotten” from July 21-23 and July 28-30, a tribute to James Brown from The Big Payback Aug. 18, a festival of Virginia fiddling on July 19 and Afro Fest on Sept. 9.

Festival of Arts is organized by Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. All events are free and open to the public. Call (804) 646-3677 for program and weather updates or visit www.rva.gov/parks-recreation for more information. All events are held at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave., except for the Juneteenth festival.

Here is the full Festival of Arts schedule:

June 10: Celebrating “National Immigrant Heritage Month" 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 16: Desiree Roots and Friends 8 p.m.

June 17: Legacy Band 8 p.m.

June 18: Juneteenth Festival & Fireworks, 3101 Wharf St. Beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

June 23: YES AND: A tribute to Erykah Badu 8 p.m.

June 24: KOS 8 p.m.

June 30: Good Shot Judy 8 p.m.

July 1: 1 English Channel 8 p.m.

July 2: 2 David Esleck 8 p.m.

July 4: Fourth of July Celebration 5 p.m.

July 7: Plunky and Oneness 8 p.m.

July 8: Anthony Cosby Jr. : A tribute to Prince 8 p.m.

July 9: Gospel Fest 4 p.m.

July 21-23 & July 28-30 “Something Rotten” 8 p.m.

Aug. 4: Weekend Plans 8 p.m.

Aug. 5: Ezibu Muntu African Dance – A Golden Anniversary! 8 p.m.

Aug. 12: Adult Silent Movie 8 p.m.

Aug. 18: Big Pay Back: A tribute to James Brown 8 p.m.

Aug. 19: Festival of Virginia Fiddling noon

Aug. 25: Skydog 8 p.m.

Aug. 27: Latin Jazz Festival 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 9: Afro Fest 1 p.m.