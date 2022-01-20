Kesha, Chelsea Handler, Bon Iver, The Head and The Heart & more big-name performers coming to Richmond this year

After two years of uncertainty in the arts, this year is bringing some big names to Richmond stages — if the coronavirus cooperates.

Pop star Kesha and funny lady Chelsea Handler will be stopping in Richmond for the first time. Plus indie rockers Bon Iver and Spoon will light up Richmond stages in the spring. Even Slash, the former lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, is headed this way. As well as repeat visitors, such as The Temptations, Tedeschi Trucks Band and comedian Lewis Black.

“We have some great new acts coming to town, including Little Feat and Chelsea Handler, as well as some popular performances that have been here before, like ‘Wicked’ and ‘Disney’s The Lion King,’ The Temptations, and Peppa Pig. It’s going to be an exciting and busy year,” Tim Miller, a spokesman for ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center, said via email.

The omicron variant is causing some productions to reschedule performances this month until later in the year, such as The Beach Boys, which canceled their February performance, and The Isley Brothers, which has been moved from January to May. But many promoters are hoping the effects of the omicron wave will be relatively brief.