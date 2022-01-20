Kesha, Chelsea Handler, Bon Iver, The Head and The Heart & more big-name performers coming to Richmond this year

After two years of uncertainty in the arts, this year is bringing some big names to Richmond stages — if the coronavirus cooperates.
Pop star Kesha and funny lady Chelsea Handler will be stopping in Richmond for the first time. Plus indie rockers Bon Iver and Spoon will light up Richmond stages in the spring. Even Slash, the former lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, is headed this way. As well as repeat visitors, such as The Temptations, Tedeschi Trucks Band and comedian Lewis Black.
“We have some great new acts coming to town, including Little Feat and Chelsea Handler, as well as some popular performances that have been here before, like ‘Wicked’ and ‘Disney’s The Lion King,’ The Temptations, and Peppa Pig. It’s going to be an exciting and busy year,” Tim Miller, a spokesman for ASM Richmond, which manages the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center, said via email.
The omicron variant is causing some productions to reschedule performances this month until later in the year, such as The Beach Boys, which canceled their February performance, and The Isley Brothers, which has been moved from January to May. But many promoters are hoping the effects of the omicron wave will be relatively brief.
“We are working with our promoters and local health officials and are optimistic that this situation [with the omicron variant] will be short term, and we are continuing to do everything that we can to create a safe and healthy environment for our artists, patrons, staff and guests,” Miller added.
As always, be sure to check websites to stay up to date on any changes before heading out, as some acts may reschedule. Most shows will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, and masks will be required during the performance.
In the meantime, check out this star-studded list to start making your plans for the year ahead:
Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black
Feb. 6
Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, for a double-bill show of hits. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $45-$129. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Katt Williams
Feb. 11
Funnyman and Emmy-winning actor Katt Williams is headed to Richmond on his “World War III” tour. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $65-$256. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
‘Disney’s The Lion King’
March 9-20
Hakuna matata! Broadway in Richmond is bringing back the very popular Disney version of “The Lion King” for a two-week run. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $28.50-$158.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Slash
March 14
The Guns N’ Roses’ former lead guitarist is headed to town with his new band, featuring lead singer Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $49.50-$89.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Aerial Cirque Alice in Wonderland
March 25
Calling all Cirque fans, SOUL Aerial is bringing a family-friendly, full-scale aerial cirque production of Alice in Wonderland to the Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39-$79. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Kesha LIVE!
March 27
The pop superstar (formerly known as Ke$ha) who built a career with hits such as “Tik Tok” and “Your Love Is My Drug” is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater in support of her latest album, “High Road.” 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50-$79.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Spoon
April 9
Texas rockers Spoon, known for gritty songs such as “The Way We Get By” and “Don’t Let It Get You Down,” stop by The National again on tour for their new release, “Lucifer on the Sofa.” 708 E. Broad St. $27.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
April 16
It’s a Motown soul double header with The Temptations, known for their hits “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination,” and The Four Tops, who made it big with “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Ain’t No Woman Like the One I’ve Got.” Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $58-$88. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Little Feat
April 19
Longtime rock-and-rollers Little Feat bring their 45th-anniversary tour, “Waiting for Columbus,” to town. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $49.50-$75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Melvin Seals and JGB with Kendall Street Company
April 29
Get ready for the first big concert on Brown’s Island with longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band, Melvin Seals, and the Jerry Garcia Band (minus Jerry, of course) with Kendall Street Company. $29.99-$44.99. More information: https://thebroadberry.com.
Lewis Black
May 5
The King of Rant returns to Richmond for his latest “Off the Rails” tour. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39.50-$85. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
The Isley Brothers
May 7
1950s group The Isley Brothers head to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center with The Soul Experience featuring singer Leela James and hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot. Virginia State University, 20809 Second Ave., Petersburg. http://www.vsumpc.com or (804) 524-3300.
Gordon Lightfoot
May 10
The legendary singer-songwriter, guitarist and creator of the folk-pop sound returns to Richmond. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39-$99. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Chelsea Handler
June 9
The comedian, author and former host of late-night talk TV heads to Richmond on her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour. Oh my. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $51.50-$171.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Bon Iver
June 12
Singer-songwriter Justin Vernon’s indie band Bon Iver is headed to Virginia Credit Union Live! Known for its breakout album, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” the band’s been teaming up lately with Taylor Swift for songs on her albums “exile” and “Evermore.” 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $49.50-$99.50. www.vaculive.com or (804) 612-1900.
Masked Singer
June 23
The Masked Singer National Tour brings favorite characters from the TV show and surprise celebrity guests to Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39.75-$99.75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Steely Dan
July 15
Legendary rock band Steely Dan heads to town on its rescheduled “Absolutely Normal” tour. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $55.50-$176. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
July 20
The husband-wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi bring their 12-piece outfit to Virginia Credit Union Live! Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $22.50-$152.50. www.vaculive.com or (804) 612-1900.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic
Aug. 10
“Weird Al” returns to Richmond with his parody pop songs and comedian Emo Philips. Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $39-$99. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
‘Wicked’
Aug. 31-Sept. 11
The beloved Broadway show “Wicked” about the Wicked Witch of the West returns to Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $42.50-$152.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
The Head And The Heart
Sept. 17
The Head And The Heart stop by the Altria Theater on their “Every Shade of Blue” tour. 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50-$85. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Goo Goo Dolls
Sept. 20
1990s band the Goo Goo Dolls are the first performers announced for the After Hours concert series. More performers will be named in the months ahead. The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or (800) 514-3849.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran