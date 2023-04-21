Kings Dominion is implementing a chaperone policy that requires young guests be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m.

In the past two years, entertainment venues have experience more incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior, the Hanover County park said in a statement.

The policy, which takes effect Saturday, requires guests ages 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult 21 years old from 4 p.m. until the park closes. Chaperones must have a government-issued identification.

One chaperone can accompany up to 10 youngsters. The chaperone must be inside the park and available by phone.

Guests violating the policy will be asked to leave the park.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park said in a statement.

PARK UPDATE: The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy beginning April 22, 2023. READ MORE: https://t.co/jcpU3k2v4T pic.twitter.com/9925QtwXX1 — Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA) April 20, 2023

In January, Kings Dominion began operating year-round. It is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May 29, when it begins a seven-day-a-week schedule.

Cedar Fair also added a chaperon policy at its park in Ohio, Kings Island, this month.

