Kings Dominion is implementing a chaperone policy that requires young guests be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m.
In the past two years, entertainment venues have experience more incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior, the Hanover County park said in a statement.
The policy,
which takes effect Saturday, requires guests ages 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult 21 years old from 4 p.m. until the park closes. Chaperones must have a government-issued identification.
Kings Dominion’s Dominator roller coaster.
Kings Dominion
One chaperone can accompany up to 10 youngsters. The chaperone must be inside the park and available by phone.
Guests violating the policy will be asked to leave the park.
"We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," the park said in a statement.
In January, Kings Dominion began operating year-round. It is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May 29, when it begins a seven-day-a-week schedule.
Cedar Fair also added a chaperon policy at its park in Ohio, Kings Island, this month.
Top 5 weekend events: Monument Ave. 10K, RVA Fashion Week & The Veil's Grand Opening Block Party
Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10k
Saturday
Dubbed “one of the best races in the country,” the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is back in Richmond for the 24th year, inviting running enthusiasts and casual strollers alike to take part in a 6.2-mile trek along the city's historic street with live bands, porch parties and costumes on every block. Begins at 8:30 a.m. at West Broad and North Harrison streets. $60-$65. (804) 285-9495 or
www.sportsbackers.org
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
The Veil Brewing Co.'s grand opening and Scott's Addition Block Party
Saturday
The Veil Brewing Co. is celebrating the opening of its new taproom with a blowout block party. The new Scott's Addition taproom is three times the size of its current space, with a patio, an event space and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven, featuring a Japanese pub-inspired menu with meats, chicken and vegetables cooked over charcoal, along with katsu sandwiches, kimchi fries, seasonal pickles and more. The block party will include performances from multiple Richmond bands, an indoor menu from Nokoribi, food trucks outside, such as High Roller Lobster Co., Smashed RVA, Young Mother, Gelati Celesti and, of course, beer. West Moore Street will be closed to traffic for the occasion. Noon to midnight at 1509 Belleville St. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.theveilbrewing.com
Courtesy of The Veil Brewing Co.
Virginia Garden Week in Richmond
Thursday
The 90th Historic Garden Week in Virginia explores sites in Richmond on Thursday, giving you the chance to visit a unique collection of homes and gardens nestled along the winding trails of Three Chopt Road and see antiques, artwork from renowned artists, detached studios and more. Tours run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. 8787 River Road. $50-$60.
www.vagardenweek.org
Bill Draper
James River Film Fest
Thursday-Sunday
Dive into the world of independent cinema, video and animation as the 29th annual James River Film Festival returns with a diverse selection of traditional and unconventional films, bringing together nationally and internationally recognized filmmakers to screen and to discuss their work throughout the weekend. Locations and times vary; tickets range from free to $15. (804) 232-7642 or
www.jamesriverfilm.org
James River Film Society
RVA Fashion Week Finale
Sunday
RVA Fashion Week comes to a close with its Finale Show, capping off its 15th weeklong celebration honoring Richmond's fashion and arts community by showcasing the work of some of the most influential designers from the region on the runway, preceded by its Emerging Designer Show, RVAFW Gala Event and boutique fashion show in the days prior. 5:30-9 p.m. 2401 W. Leigh St., Suite 110. Tickets start at $50.
www.rvafw.com
2015, Isaiah Foster, Shine Inc. Photography