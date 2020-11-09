Legendary Santa tickets sell out in 2 hours; other Santa options around Richmond include Plexiglas and zoom

Legendary Santa has been a Richmond tradition for 84 years. The pandemic won’t stop that streak, but this year will be different.

Every year, Richmond-area families with kids wait for hours in their holiday best dresses and miniature suits to visit Legendary Santa in Santa Land at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. But not this year.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, long lines and clusters of people waiting to see Santa are out. Instead, timed tickets promising Plexiglas barriers and contact-less visits are in.

For Legendary Santa, 1,176 timed tickets went on sale Monday morning and were sold out in two hours. The next day, organizers added 708 more slots for a total of 157 hours with Santa. Those tickets were snatched up immediately.

“It’s well-beyond what we anticipated,” Danielle Ripperton, executive director of the museum, said. “We know it’s a Richmond tradition and we want to make it available to anybody who wants to come.”

But during a pandemic, that’s just not possible.

All tickets have been sold out for in-person visits Legendary Santa. From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, 1,884 families will be able to visit in-person with Legendary Santa. Although this year’s Santa Land will look quite different.