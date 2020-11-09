Legendary Santa tickets sell out in 2 hours; other Santa options around Richmond include Plexiglas and zoom

Legendary Santa has been a Richmond tradition for 84 years. The pandemic won’t stop that streak, but this year will be different.
Every year, Richmond-area families with kids wait for hours in their holiday best dresses and miniature suits to visit Legendary Santa in Santa Land at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. But not this year.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, long lines and clusters of people waiting to see Santa are out. Instead, timed tickets promising Plexiglas barriers and contact-less visits are in.
For Legendary Santa, 1,176 timed tickets went on sale Monday morning and were sold out in two hours. The next day, organizers added 708 more slots for a total of 157 hours with Santa. Those tickets were snatched up immediately.
“It’s well-beyond what we anticipated,” Danielle Ripperton, executive director of the museum, said. “We know it’s a Richmond tradition and we want to make it available to anybody who wants to come.”
But during a pandemic, that’s just not possible.
All tickets have been sold out for in-person visits Legendary Santa. From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, 1,884 families will be able to visit in-person with Legendary Santa. Although this year’s Santa Land will look quite different.
Legendary Santa and the Snow Queen will be stationed behind Plexiglas. Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, families will sit on a bench in front of Santa and will be able to take off their masks for a family photo with Santa.
“We are trying to make it as safe and normal as possible,” Ripperton said. The Plexiglas won’t be visible in the pictures, she added.
Other safety precautions have been added to Santa Land, such as germicidal UV lights installed in the HVAC system, continuous sanitizing of surfaces and sanitizing the photography bench between each visiting group.
Tickets to virtual visits with Legendary Santa are still available.
The museum launched the virtual visit option with 22 hours. When those filled up, they added 49 more hours for a total of 71 hours with Santa.
With the virtual visits, families will see Santa come down the chimney and they’ll get a live Zoom call with Santa.
The museum is also considering adding a Facebook Live session with Legendary Santa on Christmas Eve.
In a normal year, roughly 20,000 to 25,000 visitors see Legendary Santa. This year, due to the coronavirus, only 13,000 people will be able to visit with Legendary Santa and that includes both in-person and virtual visits.
Legendary Santa isn’t the only Santa option in town.
Bass Pro Shops has already installed their popular Santa’s Wonderland for free “contactless” visits with Santa Claus. Santa is situated behind a clear acrylic barrier, advance reservations are required and families will get their temperatures checked.
Regency mall will have a socially distanced Santa starting Nov. 27. Santa will sit behind Plexiglas and families will sit in front of the clear barrier for photos. Appointment times are recommended in advance.
Short Pump Town Center, Stony Point Fashion Park and Chesterfield Towne Center are also doing in-person contactless Santa photos starting Nov. 27.
Virtual visits with Santa will also be offered at Chesterfield Towne Center, Short Pump Town Center and Virginia Center Commons this year.
“We wanted families to have that option” so that they could choose the best fit for their families, said Steve Bonniville, general manager of Regency and Virginia Center Commons.
Other hot holiday tickets
Santa Teas at The Jefferson Hotel sold-out on the first day they were available, as they have in past years. Santa Brunch at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden also sold out, although Santa Dinners are still available. Holiday teas – just with no Santa – are still available at The Jefferson Hotel.
Dominion GardenFest of Lights is doing timed tickets this year with 250 slots available every half-hour. So far, no dates have sold-out. But if you have a specific date in mind, organizers suggest booking now.
If these sold-out Santas have dimmed your holiday spirit, you can always go the do-it-yourself route.
Laura Beth Noel in Louisa County bought a Santa suit for her husband. “I didn’t think it was safe [to do a Santa visit] during a pandemic,” she said.
They’re planning to surprise the kids with a personal visit from Santa this holiday season right in their own home.
"We know families and children have gone through a lot this year,” the Children Museum's Ripperton said. “We want this to be a season of hope and for families to still tap into the joy and hope Santa brings.”
