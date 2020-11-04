Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announces new president Brian W. Trader from Delaware Botanic Gardens

Brian W. Trader has been named the new president and CEO of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden after a 10-month search. Trader will start his position at the Garden on Jan. 4.
Trader is currently the deputy executive director of the Delaware Botanic Gardens where he manages one of America’s newest public gardens. Since opening in 2019, he has expanded two new garden areas there, secured competitive grants, and built a programming calendar to engage diverse communities, according to the release announcing his appointment.
"I've been following the progress of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for years as it has grown into one of the nation's finest public gardens,” Trader said in a statement. “I can't think of a time when our society has needed the respite and healing of gardens and nature more. I look forward to building on Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s relevance and accessibility for the communities of Richmond and the region."
Trader grew up on Virginia's Eastern Shore as part of a farming family, where he developed a love of plants. He earned a Ph.D., M.S. and B.S. from Virginia Tech and has also taught at Virginia Tech, Mississippi State University and the University of Delaware.
Earlier this year, the Garden's current president Shane Tippett announced he would be stepping down from his role when a new director was found. Tippett had been with Lewis Ginter for 15 years, taking over as executive director from Frank Robinson in 2011.
Celebrated as one of America's top public gardens, Lewis Ginter has over 80 acres with 15 beautiful themed gardens, a domed conservatory, an education center, a tea house and countless flowers year-round. Lewis Ginter is currently gearing up for GardenFest of Lights which will run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 10, 2021. The holiday light show experience will feel a little different this year due to the coronavirus with limited tickets, timed arrivals, online ticketing and social distancing throughout the garden.
Lewis Ginter is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico County. Check the garden's website at lewisginter.org for more information.
