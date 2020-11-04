Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announces new president Brian W. Trader from Delaware Botanic Gardens

Brian W. Trader has been named the new president and CEO of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden after a 10-month search. Trader will start his position at the Garden on Jan. 4.

Trader is currently the deputy executive director of the Delaware Botanic Gardens where he manages one of America’s newest public gardens. Since opening in 2019, he has expanded two new garden areas there, secured competitive grants, and built a programming calendar to engage diverse communities, according to the release announcing his appointment.

"I've been following the progress of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for years as it has grown into one of the nation's finest public gardens,” Trader said in a statement. “I can't think of a time when our society has needed the respite and healing of gardens and nature more. I look forward to building on Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s relevance and accessibility for the communities of Richmond and the region."

Trader grew up on Virginia's Eastern Shore as part of a farming family, where he developed a love of plants. He earned a Ph.D., M.S. and B.S. from Virginia Tech and has also taught at Virginia Tech, Mississippi State University and the University of Delaware.