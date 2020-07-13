Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Thursday.

General admission will be limited, and visitors will choose arrival times. Online tickets are required and go on sale Sunday through lewisginter.org. Visits will be limited to two hours.

The new exhibit “M&T Bank Wind Waves and Light: Art in Motion” will be on view featuring large-scale, stainless-steel sculptures that move and change with the wind, created by artist George Sherwood. More than a dozen pieces that evoke shimmering leaves, flocks of birds, and schools of fish can be viewed throughout the garden. The artwork will be on view through Oct. 18.

Face coverings are required when indoors and strongly suggested at all times. The admissions area has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing and one-way traffic flow.

Portions of the garden will remain closed for public safety, including some indoor areas like Butterflies Live! and sections of the Children’s Garden such as WaterPlay.

The Garden Shop, café and restrooms are open.

In late April, the garden laid off 89 staff positions due to being closed over the coronavirus. The garden received a CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loan that allowed it to rehire about 50 people. Some staff chose not to return; some were in part-time positions; and others were in positions with activities that were on hold due to COVID-19, according to the garden.

A revised budget has been approved to be able to retain all those hired back through the PPP loan. Currently, the garden has 67 employees with some additional ones still returning, for a total of about 70 employees.

The garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. plans to be open on a four-day schedule from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. More information at www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

