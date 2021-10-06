Live and in-person! The Richmond Folk Festival is this weekend: what to see, what's new and wear a mask

A traditional blues man, Golden described his sound as a “modern or contemporary take on traditional blues. I play some soul music, a little bit of folk-gospel, but it’s all about the blues.”

Golden will be debuting several new songs from his upcoming album “Hard Times & A Woman” at the Folk Festival. To get a taste of his sound, he recently dropped a new single “It Ain’t Much” on streaming services like Spotify.

Trumpeter Sean Jones, who goes by the stage name “Dizzy Spellz,” will be headed to the festival, along with his wife and tap dancer Brinae Ali. They perform a mix of jazz, hip-hop and tap dancing as a tribute to the famous trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.

“We perform some of Dizzy’s music and a few of our own originals,” Jones said.

“We’re using his music as a blueprint to analyze current day challenges,” Ali said. She sees Gillespie as an important figure of Afrofuturism, a man ahead of his time, who saw equality for all people as well as being a forefather of bebop. Gillespie was also married to a dancer, which is where Ali’s tap-dancing comes in.

“Hip hop is the natural evolution of bebop. A few of the songs [we perform], you’ll hear both elements together. They all influence one another,” Jones said.