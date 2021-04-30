Lohmann: A year ago, Richmonder and Irish dancer Morgan Bullock posted a video on TikTok. Now she's a global star.

At that point last May, we were six weeks into the pandemic, and Bullock was “just kind of bored,” she recalled with a laugh when asked what prompted her to make public the video of her performing an Irish dance to a remix of rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé.

“I’d taken some time off from dance, and it was nice outside,” Bullock recalled of the recording she made at Dogwood Dell. “I honestly almost didn’t post it because I didn’t like it. I didn’t think I looked good. But I sent it to my mom, and she said it’s pretty good and you should post it. So, I did.”

The video was little more than 12 seconds, but it caught fire in the world of social media. It’s undeniably eye-catching; to date, it has more than 1.3 million views, though that doesn’t include shares from other social media sites, and Bullock has gained thousands and thousands of more views with subsequent dance videos. The fans might have been flamed a bit by so many people having more spare time because of the pandemic. There were critics – there always are – who apparently felt she had committed some sort of cultural sin: a young Black woman performing Irish dance with a soundtrack of hip hop music. Some of the comments were nasty and racist. However, far more people came to her defense, enthralled, perhaps, by the unexpected spectacle of someone who didn’t fit the stereotype of “Irish” performing with such skill and joy and a cool, no-big-deal demeanor. And the support came from high places.