 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Maggie L. Walker site debuts new educational videos for elementary school on YouTube

  • 0
Maggie L. Walker video

A still from one of the new educational videos about Maggie L. Walker.

 Morgan Avery McCoy

The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site is unveiling two new educational films for 1st and 4th graders in late August on YouTube.

Written and produced by Richmond filmmaker Morgan Avery McCoy Harris, the films build on Standards of Learning (SOLs), bringing Walker’s story to life. Walker was the first African American woman to charter a bank and serve as its president. She was also a businesswoman, newspaper editor and civil rights advocate.

In the 1st grade film “Blast into the Past: Meet Mrs. Maggie L. Walker,” Walker (portrayed by Kesha Afrika Lucas) grants an interview to a young Junior Ranger who has traveled in a time machine to meet her hero and ask questions for her student newspaper.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The 4th grade film, “Maggie Walker Explains Jim Crow,” features Walker meeting three present-day students, explaining the injustices and institutionalized racism she and other Black Americans faced during her lifetime and how she challenged that system.

People are also reading…

“Maggie Walker’s life and legacy serve as a powerful reminder to all of us of the power of individuals to change history,” Doyle Sapp, superintendent of the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, said in a statement.

Both films will be available by late August on the park’s YouTube page at MaggieWalkerNPS - YouTube, and on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/mawa. Teachers can also request to borrow a DVD by emailing Park Ranger Ben Anderson at Benjamin_Anderson@nps.gov.

The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site is located in Jackson Ward at 200 N. 2nd Street. It’s comprised of Walker’s historic home and several surrounding buildings. For more information, call (804) 226-5041, visit www.nps.gov/mawa.

PHOTOS: Maggie L. Walker statue placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets

1 of 5
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

FloydFest opens for final time on old site

FloydFest opens for final time on old site

With the crash of a cymbal and the splash of a Blue Ridge rain shower, music came alive at FloydFest on Wednesday afternoon, kick-starting one last hurrah in the beating heart of Patrick County, before a planned move for next year’s event.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is already in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News