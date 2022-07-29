Maggie L. Walker site debuts new educational videos for elementary school on YouTube

The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site is unveiling two new educational films for 1st and 4th graders in late August on YouTube.
Written and produced by Richmond filmmaker Morgan Avery McCoy Harris, the films build on Standards of Learning (SOLs), bringing Walker’s story to life. Walker was the first African American woman to charter a bank and serve as its president. She was also a businesswoman, newspaper editor and civil rights advocate.
In the 1st grade film “Blast into the Past: Meet Mrs. Maggie L. Walker,” Walker (portrayed by Kesha Afrika Lucas) grants an interview to a young Junior Ranger who has traveled in a time machine to meet her hero and ask questions for her student newspaper.
The 4th grade film, “Maggie Walker Explains Jim Crow,” features Walker meeting three present-day students, explaining the injustices and institutionalized racism she and other Black Americans faced during her lifetime and how she challenged that system.
“Maggie Walker’s life and legacy serve as a powerful reminder to all of us of the power of individuals to change history,” Doyle Sapp, superintendent of the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, said in a statement.
The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site is located in Jackson Ward at 200 N. 2nd Street. It’s comprised of Walker’s historic home and several surrounding buildings. For more information, call (804) 226-5041, visit www.nps.gov/mawa.
1 of 5
Maggie L. Walker statue
Faithe Norrell (from left) teaches Jasmine Jones, 12, and Kaylen Rogers, 14, about Walker’s legacy with Ajena Rogers. Walker is remembered for her contributions to finance, education, civil rights and more.
The statue of Maggie L. Walker was placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The monument unveiling ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Gary Flowers, foreground, vice president of the Historic Jackson Ward Association, looked on the statue of Maggie L. Walker at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
The statue of Maggie L. Walker was placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The monument unveiling ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
PHOTOS: Maggie L. Walker statue placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets
1 of 5
Maggie L. Walker statue
Faithe Norrell (from left) teaches Jasmine Jones, 12, and Kaylen Rogers, 14, about Walker’s legacy with Ajena Rogers. Walker is remembered for her contributions to finance, education, civil rights and more.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Maggie L. Walker statue
The statue of Maggie L. Walker was placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The monument unveiling ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Maggie L. Walker statue
Gary Flowers, foreground, vice president of the Historic Jackson Ward Association, looked on the statue of Maggie L. Walker at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Maggie L. Walker statue
The statue of Maggie L. Walker was placed at the intersection of W. Broad and Adams streets in Richmondâ€™s Jackson Ward neighborhood on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The monument unveiling ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Maggie L. Walker statue
The statue of Maggie Lena Walker was placed at the intersection of Broad and Adams streets in Richmond on Saturday. The unveiling ceremony is set for this weekend.
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
A post on Dow's Facebook page yesterday prematurely reported that he had died, but his wife and management team later took down the post and explained that it was announced in error. The actor passed today.
With the crash of a cymbal and the splash of a Blue Ridge rain shower, music came alive at FloydFest on Wednesday afternoon, kick-starting one last hurrah in the beating heart of Patrick County, before a planned move for next year’s event.
Jennifer Lopez is feeling "happier than ever" as she poses naked on her 53rd birthday, following her marriage to actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month. Get that and more celebrity news from the past week here.